Navrongo: Appointed Assembly Members reject MCE nominee over misconduct, lack of qualification

  Tue, 06 May 2025
Government appointees within the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly in Navrongo have publicly addressed the reasons behind their overwhelming rejection of the President's nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Faustina Akeyom Abulu.

At her confirmation vote on April 29th, Abulu, the Navrongo central Constituency Women's Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured only 14 out of 50 votes (28%), with 36 members (72%) voting against her.

During a press conference held today, May 5th, the assembly members cited a multitude of concerns believed to have influenced their decision.

Prominent among these were allegations of Abulu's poor conduct, perceived lack of qualification for the role, and accusations of political favoritism that circumvented established procedures.

The assembly members alleged that Abulu displayed inappropriate behavior during the nomination period, including disrespect towards colleagues, a focus on internal conflict rather than consensus-building, selective engagement, and an attitude of entitlement.

Faustina Akeykm Abulu likely played a significant role in her rejection due to her lack of respect, prioritizing conflict with government appointees over seeking support, selective outreach, perceived entitlement, lack of humility, unprofessional behavior, failure to build coalitions, and disregard for feedback,” the Assembly Members stated.

Furthermore, the aggrieved members claimed that despite reportedly failing both the regional-level selection interview and the national vetting process in Accra, Abulu's nomination was still advanced, a move they attribute to “invisible hands” within the party hierarchy.

She was not among the final two candidates recommended at the constituency level. Yet her name was added to the final list just a day before its release. This is a clear case of favoritism and undermines the integrity of our internal processes,” one Assembly Member noted.

The assembly members also highlighted the widespread celebration among party supporters across the municipality following the nominee's rejection, with many expressing relief that an individual deemed unfit would not lead the municipality.

Beyond conduct and flawed processes, the assembly members also criticized Abulu's academic and professional background, asserting it fell short of the expected standard for an MCE. “She cannot chair meetings of important bodies like the Executive Committee or MUSEC. Effective communication is essential for the job, and unfortunately, she simply lacks the capacity.”

Consequently, the assembly members urged the President and party leadership to seriously consider their concerns and prioritize merit, competence, and grassroots input in future nominations.

They cautioned that continued disregard for local voices could lead to disillusionment within the party's base and negatively impact electoral prospects in the area.

-3news

