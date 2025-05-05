Ghanaian wins Most Coveted Professional Member of the Year 2025 Award in Cambridge UK

We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Prince Ishmael Dimah, Executive Director of Healthplus Africa Care (HPAC), for his remarkable achievement as the recipient of the coveted Professional Member of the Year Award at the NNEdPro-IANE Awards Symposium 2025. Held on April 30, 2025, at Selwyn College, Cambridge, UK, this prestigious event recognized Mr. Dimah as the sole Ghanaian and African honoree for the year, celebrating his outstanding contributions to nutrition education and public health.

As the Executive Director of Healthplus Africa Care, a non-governmental organization dedicated to combating premature mortality and illness across Ghana and beyond, Mr. Dimah has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. His tireless efforts in organizing health sensitization and screening programs, particularly focused on addressing non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and strokes, have significantly impacted communities, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Notable initiatives include HPAC’s collaborations with the Ministry of Tourism and the La-Nkwantan Madina Municipality, which have empowered Ghanaians to prioritize their health through education and early detection.

The NNEdPro-IANE Awards, organized by the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health in partnership with the International Academy of Nutrition Educators (IANE) and BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, honor individuals who have made transformative contributions to nutrition education and public health. Mr. Dimah’s recognition as the Professional Member of the Year underscores his dedication to advancing nutrition-related health outcomes and addressing inequalities, making him a beacon of inspiration for professionals across Africa and the global community.

This historic achievement not only highlights Mr. Dimah’s individual excellence but also elevates the visibility of Ghana and Africa on the global stage. His work with HPAC exemplifies the power of grassroots initiatives in driving systemic change, and this award serves as a testament to the impact of his vision and commitment.

We commend Prince Ishmael Dimah for this well-deserved honor and celebrate his continued efforts to improve the health and well-being of communities. We look forward to his future contributions as he continues to lead with passion and purpose.