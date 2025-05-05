ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Diaspora (UK & Ireland)

Ghanaian wins Most Coveted Professional Member of the Year 2025 Award in Cambridge UK

By Prince Ishmael Dimah, MAPH
Ghanaian wins Most Coveted Professional Member of the Year 2025 Award in Cambridge UK

We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Prince Ishmael Dimah, Executive Director of Healthplus Africa Care (HPAC), for his remarkable achievement as the recipient of the coveted Professional Member of the Year Award at the NNEdPro-IANE Awards Symposium 2025. Held on April 30, 2025, at Selwyn College, Cambridge, UK, this prestigious event recognized Mr. Dimah as the sole Ghanaian and African honoree for the year, celebrating his outstanding contributions to nutrition education and public health.

As the Executive Director of Healthplus Africa Care, a non-governmental organization dedicated to combating premature mortality and illness across Ghana and beyond, Mr. Dimah has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. His tireless efforts in organizing health sensitization and screening programs, particularly focused on addressing non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and strokes, have significantly impacted communities, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Notable initiatives include HPAC’s collaborations with the Ministry of Tourism and the La-Nkwantan Madina Municipality, which have empowered Ghanaians to prioritize their health through education and early detection.

The NNEdPro-IANE Awards, organized by the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health in partnership with the International Academy of Nutrition Educators (IANE) and BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, honor individuals who have made transformative contributions to nutrition education and public health. Mr. Dimah’s recognition as the Professional Member of the Year underscores his dedication to advancing nutrition-related health outcomes and addressing inequalities, making him a beacon of inspiration for professionals across Africa and the global community.

This historic achievement not only highlights Mr. Dimah’s individual excellence but also elevates the visibility of Ghana and Africa on the global stage. His work with HPAC exemplifies the power of grassroots initiatives in driving systemic change, and this award serves as a testament to the impact of his vision and commitment.

We commend Prince Ishmael Dimah for this well-deserved honor and celebrate his continued efforts to improve the health and well-being of communities. We look forward to his future contributions as he continues to lead with passion and purpose.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts  

1 hour ago

Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after Presidents first directive – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after President's first direc...

1 hour ago

If assemblies fail to confirm Presidents nominees, no new candidates will be considered — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCE aspirants 'If assemblies fail to confirm President's nominees, no new candidates will be c...

2 hours ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Expo...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Par...

3 hours ago

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

3 hours ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

3 hours ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line