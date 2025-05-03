C/R: Winneba climaxes 2025 Aboakyer Festival   

The ancient city of Winneba is a cornucopia of euphoria, tradition and brisk activities as the chiefs and people of Effutu climax their week-long Aboakyer festival today.

Hundreds of people, citizens, and foreigners alike, have thronged the coastal city to join the indigenes in their annual traditional revelry.

The Presbyterian School Park, the venue for the grand durbar, has been set up with scores of people already seated for the occasion.

The chiefs of the traditional area have arrived at the durbar grounds in their colourful traditional outfits in a majestic procession.

This year's celebration is on the theme: “Championing our ancestral legacy.”

A heavy joint team of security personnel, including Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service and National Security, has been deployed to maintain law and order during the celebration.

Many young men and women are parading the streets with “strange” looks.

Various traders and food vendors are leveraging the occasion and enjoying brisk sales.

Aboakyer, which translates as animal hunting, is celebrated to appease the main deity of the Effutu State, Penkye Otu.

Traditionally, sacrifices offered to the gods are meant to ward off evil from the town and seek blessings of bounty harvest.

The two Asafo companies of the Effutu Traditional Area, Tuafo 1 and Dentsefo 2, go on a hunting expedition to catch a live bushbuck for the sacrifice.

Today, the Tuafo 1 took the lead, leaving the town around 4:30 hours before the Dentsefo 2 followed around 5:00 hours.

The durbar will go on until the return of the Asafo companies from the forest.

GNA