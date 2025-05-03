Charges preferred against Adu Boahene are watery, anaemic – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, the counsel for former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahene, has criticised the charges brought against his client by the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, describing them as weak and unsubstantiated.

Adu-Boahene was remanded by an Accra High Court on Friday, May 2, 2025, into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven days following a request from the Attorney-General. The remand is linked to allegations that he attempted to interfere with a key prosecution witness in an ongoing theft case.

In an interview with Channel One Newsroom on Friday, Atta Akyea strongly challenged the legal basis for the charges, stating that the prosecution’s case lacks merit.

“They came to court, and what they did was self-indicting. The food is not fully cooked. But you charged them, I don’t know what that means.

“The charges are watery and very anaemic. I don’t see how a national security operative should be treated in this manner,” he pointed out.

He further accused the Attorney-General of engaging in public theatrics, suggesting that the accusations will not hold up under legal scrutiny.

“I can assure that it is a storm in a teacup. They are just doing their serious theatrics in the public domain. When it comes to a court of competent jurisdiction, the dynamics are different.”

The case is expected to continue next week as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) conducts further investigations during the remand period.

—citinewsroom