ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Charges preferred against Adu Boahene are watery, anaemic – Atta Akyea

  Sat, 03 May 2025
Headlines Charges preferred against Adu Boahene are watery, anaemic – Atta Akyea
SAT, 03 MAY 2025 1

Samuel Atta Akyea, the counsel for former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahene, has criticised the charges brought against his client by the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, describing them as weak and unsubstantiated.

Adu-Boahene was remanded by an Accra High Court on Friday, May 2, 2025, into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven days following a request from the Attorney-General. The remand is linked to allegations that he attempted to interfere with a key prosecution witness in an ongoing theft case.

In an interview with Channel One Newsroom on Friday, Atta Akyea strongly challenged the legal basis for the charges, stating that the prosecution’s case lacks merit.

“They came to court, and what they did was self-indicting. The food is not fully cooked. But you charged them, I don’t know what that means.

“The charges are watery and very anaemic. I don’t see how a national security operative should be treated in this manner,” he pointed out.

He further accused the Attorney-General of engaging in public theatrics, suggesting that the accusations will not hold up under legal scrutiny.

“I can assure that it is a storm in a teacup. They are just doing their serious theatrics in the public domain. When it comes to a court of competent jurisdiction, the dynamics are different.”

The case is expected to continue next week as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) conducts further investigations during the remand period.

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 5/3/2025 1:53:32 PM

Do you know the cost of a single Lamborghini? Does your client play football to afford that car and all those luxury cars? Akufo-Addo and Bawumia made crime and corruption a lucrative business with impunity. That's why people like Eugene Arhin and Cecilia Dapaah are free, but all of you will be held accountable for your crimes.

Comments1
Top Stories

23 minutes ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

23 minutes ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

23 minutes ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

1 hour ago

May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average

1 hour ago

‘Speak truth to power even when data is uncomfortable to my govt’ – Mahama tells new Government Statistician ‘Speak truth to power even when data is uncomfortable to my gov't’ – Mahama tell...

1 hour ago

Charges preferred against Adu Boahene are watery, anaemic – Atta Akyea Charges preferred against Adu Boahene are watery, anaemic – Atta Akyea

2 hours ago

President Mahama attends inauguration of Gabons president-elect in Libreville President Mahama attends inauguration of Gabon's president-elect in Libreville

2 hours ago

President-elect Brice Oligui Nguema (centre) won 94.85 percent of the April 12 vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP/File) Gabon to swear in ex-junta chief Oligui as president

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng I didn’t take money to kill NSS scandal, I only helped someone ‘clear his name’ ...

2 hours ago

I never called Dr. Ayine a thief, corrupt; that was from a fake account — A Plus issues apology I never called Dr. Ayine a thief, corrupt; that was from a fake account — A Plus...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line