Direct Relief and TEVA Pharmaceuticals donate $2.3million medicines health facilities across Ghana

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Direct Relief USA and TEVA Pharmaceuticals have donated essential medicines worth $2.3 million to 21 selected health facilities across Ghana.

The donation is intended to boost healthcare delivery in underserved areas and relieve health institutions struggling with limited resources for procuring medication.

The medicines were delivered on behalf of the two organizations by the management of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, led by Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai.

Partnership and Purpose
The donation stems from a longstanding partnership between Breast Care International (BCI) and Direct Relief USA, formalized through a memorandum of understanding aimed at supplying critical medications to Ghana. Since 2011, this collaboration has facilitated multiple consignments of essential medicines for economically disadvantaged patients.

Range of Medications Donated
The donation includes a comprehensive mix of medications such as anti-cancer drugs, anti-hypertensives, treatments for osteoporosis and bone metastasis, antidiabetics, and antibiotics. Also included are anesthetic agents, multivitamins, urology treatments, medical consumables, and psychotic drugs.

During the presentation on Thursday, April 29, 2025, at Oduom in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, highlighted the donation’s significance: the drugs are expected to meet the urgent health needs of patients in rural areas who often lack access to quality medications.

Ensuring Free Access to Patients
She reiterated that the medicines are not for sale and must be distributed at no cost to patients. “These drugs are not for sale; they were given freely by Direct Relief, USA, and must also be given to the patients free of charge,” Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai emphasized.

She further warned health facility managers against monetizing the donations, noting that failure to comply could jeopardize future support from Direct Relief and Peace and Love Hospitals.

Appreciation from Beneficiaries
Yaw Fosu, a representative from the Korase CHPS Compound in the Ejisu Municipality, expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiary facilities. He assured the donors that the medicines would be administered according to protocol and provided free of charge to patients in need.

