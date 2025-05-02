ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Meteorological Agency appeals for modern equipment for accurate weather forecasting

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
General News Ghana Meteorological Agency appeals for modern equipment for accurate weather forecasting
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Kumasi Office of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has highlighted an urgent need for modern equipment to improve its weather forecasting capabilities, specifically calling for the acquisition of Doppler radar systems.

According to Senior Officer Mr. Ofori Agyemang, the agency requires at least three Doppler radar systems—each estimated to cost around $600,000—to respond more accurately to the challenges posed by climate change.

In an interview on Otec FM’s morning show Nyansapo, hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng on Friday, April 2, 2025, Mr. Ofori Agyemang explained that “With the Doppler radar, the Ghana Meteorological Agency will be able to forecast specific times and areas affected by weather conditions.”

He emphasized that the equipment would allow GMet to provide timely and localized weather forecasts, especially vital for farmers and communities vulnerable to extreme weather. “This will enable the public, particularly farmers, to prepare themselves better for weather-related events,” Mr. Ofori added.

Mr. Ofori Agyemang appealed to the government for support in procuring the Doppler radar systems, acknowledging previous government efforts in equipping the agency but stressing that this particular technology is critical for advancing their capabilities.

He also highlighted the broader benefits to Ghana’s agricultural sector, noting that more accurate weather forecasting could help farmers plan better and avoid losses. “This, in turn, will contribute to improved agricultural productivity and food security in the country,” he emphatically noted.

The call underscores growing concerns over the impact of climate variability on daily life and the need for enhanced forecasting tools to build national resilience.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

I will walk the catwalk — President Mahama to walk the runway at Ghana Fashion Week in July "I will walk the catwalk" — President Mahama to walk the runway at Ghana Fashion...

9 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Alfred Agbesi Former MP for Ashaiman Alfred Agbesi dies

15 minutes ago

Majority Leader and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga President Mahama not pursuing any 'third term agenda’ – Ayariga tells Afenyo

19 minutes ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Adu Boahene case: I don’t want to eat a meal which is not cooked — Ataa Akyea

24 minutes ago

Godwin Tamakloe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Mobile Money Limited MoMo Fraud: Our staff can’t access your PIN; it’s system-generated – MTN Ghana

28 minutes ago

NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) NPP suspends ‘Thank You Tour’ to prepare for May 5 ‘Save the Judiciary’ demo

38 minutes ago

President Mahama swears in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana President Mahama swears in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of Ba...

42 minutes ago

President Mahama swears n Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu as Government Statistician President Mahama swears n Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu as Government Statistician

2 hours ago

Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation

5 hours ago

Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sextortion Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sexto...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line