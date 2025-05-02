The Kumasi Office of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has highlighted an urgent need for modern equipment to improve its weather forecasting capabilities, specifically calling for the acquisition of Doppler radar systems.

According to Senior Officer Mr. Ofori Agyemang, the agency requires at least three Doppler radar systems—each estimated to cost around $600,000—to respond more accurately to the challenges posed by climate change.

In an interview on Otec FM’s morning show Nyansapo, hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng on Friday, April 2, 2025, Mr. Ofori Agyemang explained that “With the Doppler radar, the Ghana Meteorological Agency will be able to forecast specific times and areas affected by weather conditions.”

He emphasized that the equipment would allow GMet to provide timely and localized weather forecasts, especially vital for farmers and communities vulnerable to extreme weather. “This will enable the public, particularly farmers, to prepare themselves better for weather-related events,” Mr. Ofori added.

Mr. Ofori Agyemang appealed to the government for support in procuring the Doppler radar systems, acknowledging previous government efforts in equipping the agency but stressing that this particular technology is critical for advancing their capabilities.

He also highlighted the broader benefits to Ghana’s agricultural sector, noting that more accurate weather forecasting could help farmers plan better and avoid losses. “This, in turn, will contribute to improved agricultural productivity and food security in the country,” he emphatically noted.

The call underscores growing concerns over the impact of climate variability on daily life and the need for enhanced forecasting tools to build national resilience.