From Actuarial Science to Agriculture: The Young Visionary Transforming Rice Farming in Central Tongu

In the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, a quiet effort is underway to help make Ghana more sufficient in rice production. Julius Karl Fieve, a 36-year-old Ghanaian with an undergraduate degree in Actuarial Science, and two masters degrees in Economics and International Development, has turned a dream rooted in personal experience into a growing force for food security, youth empowerment, and sustainable farming.

Growing up, Julius says he witnessed firsthand the challenges smallholder farmers faced, including his own family. Limited access to inputs, technology, and markets led to chronically low yields and entrenched poverty. For the young farmer, the solution lay in leveraging his academic and professional expertise to build something transformative.

"What motivated me to go into rice farming was a combination of personal passion and a recognition of the critical role agriculture can play in transforming Ghana’s economy. I co-founded Bubuva Agro Ltd. to focus on large-scale rice production, driven by a deep commitment to addressing some of Ghana’s most pressing challenges: food security, income stability, and sustainable development," he explained in an interview.

Julius is cultivating 100 acres of upland rice, employing sustainable farming methods and striving for higher yields. "My goal is to increase our output from the current 2.5 metric tons per acre to 4 metric tons per acre, contributing to Ghana’s rice self-sufficiency goals and reducing the country’s reliance on imports, which cost over $2 billion annually," he explained.

"I have introduced modern mechanized farming practices, including the use of improved rice varieties like Jasmine 85 and AGRA rice, and we are moving towards climate-smart farming," he said. “I recently also requested 150 bags of NPK and 150 bags of Urea fertilizers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to enhance soil fertility and ensure healthy crop growth. Additionally, I have sought mechanization support, including a combine harvester and tractor on a hire-purchase basis, to improve efficiency and reduce post-harvest losses,” he added.

Julius's efforts have already made a tangible impact. In just one year, his farm has produced rice for the local market while creating seasonal employment for youth and women in the Central Tongu District. "This production has not only supplied local markets in the Volta Region but also created seasonal jobs for 30 local youth and women, supporting my vision of income security and economic empowerment in Central Tongu District," he explained.

His approach is holistic. With a background that includes work with organizations like FSD Africa, Opportunity International, and the Mastercard Foundation, Julius understands that agriculture must intersect with gender equity, climate resilience, and policy.

"My work is focused on transforming food systems through gender-responsive and climate-smart agricultural and policy-aligned solutions and implementation models, particularly for smallholder farmers, agribusinesses, and underserved rural populations," he said.

Armed with credentials that include a Harvard Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies, Julius brings exciting entrepreneurial skills, rigor and innovation to Ghana's rice sector. As Ghana pushes forward with initiatives like the Feed Ghana Programme to boost agricultural productivity, Julius stands as a model for what’s possible when local vision meets global experience. His ultimate goal is to inspire young people across the country to see agriculture not as a fallback, but as a frontier of opportunity.

"My vision for Bubuva Agro Ltd. is to lead sustainable rice production in Ghana, ensuring food security by meeting local demand, providing income security through job creation for youth and women in Central Tongu, and promoting sustainable development by adopting eco-friendly practices like agroforestry and integrated pest management,” he explained. “I am driven by the belief that agriculture can be a cornerstone for ending hunger and fostering economic growth, especially in a country like Ghana where the sector employs over 60% of the workforce yet struggles with underinvestment,” he added.

From actuarial tables to rice paddies, Julius’s journey is proof that the future of farming in Ghana lies in the hands of bold, educated, and determined youth—willing to return to the soil and reimagine what’s possible.

Opportunities in Ghana’s rice sector

According to a report by the Competitive African Rice Platform (CARP) Ghana and AGRA published in April, investment in the rice value chain is a significant opportunity for economic growth, job creation, and food security. https://agra.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/INVESTMENT-GUIDE-FOR-STAKEHOLDERS-IN-THE-RICE-VALUE-CHAIN-REPORT-SINGLE-PAGE-VIEW46.pdf

The report says rice has become an important strategic crop in Ghana’s economy and its consumption keeps increasing because of population growth, urbanisation, and change in consumer habits. “The rising demand for locally produced rice from institutions such as schools and hotels present a significant opportunity to expand the domestic rice market and boost profitability,” the report noted.

The report also called for investment in rice input supply chains and the establishment of mechanisation service centres. It additionally highlighted the need for credit facilities tailored to smallholder farmers to unlock the barriers relating to financing. Further, the report called for joint ventures to establish state-of-the-art milling facilities, development of export-oriented packaging facilities, investment in brand development and market penetration strategies, and public-private partnerships to access regional markets. It also called for investment in climate-controlled warehouses will help minimise post-harvest losses caused by pests, moisture, and mould, ensuring better rice quality and longer shelf life. The report additionally called for subsidies for inputs and equipment, as well as tax incentives for investments in agro-processing.

Julius agrees with the recommendations. “I strongly agree with the report’s emphasis on opportunities across the rice value chain, particularly beyond production, in areas like processing. My experience as a young rice farmer convinces me that there are substantial investment opportunities in this sector that other young people can tap into, especially given Ghana’s growing demand for rice and the gaps in the value chain,” he said.

“The lack of modern milling facilities in the Volta Region means I cannot process my rice to meet market standards, such as those demanded by urban consumers in Accra or Tamale or Kumasi. Young entrepreneurs can invest in small-scale rice mills,” he said. “Mechanization is a critical need in rice farming. Young people can invest in machinery rental businesses, providing harvesters and tractors to farmers like me on a pay-per-use basis,” he added.

Julius says there are great opportunities in the seed sector as well. “Quality seeds are a game-changer for rice farming, but access to improved varieties like AGRA rice or Jasmine 85 is limited in my area. I spend 80,000 Cedis per season on seeds, often traveling to Asutsuare to source them. Young people can invest in certified seed production, collaborating with research institutions like the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) to multiply improved varieties,” he said. “As a young farmer, I see these opportunities as a chance to not only grow my business but also inspire other youth to join the sector, contributing to Ghana’s economic transformation while building sustainable livelihoods,” Julius concluded.