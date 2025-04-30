Cultivate integrity and empathy in leadership – Archbishop Agyina Asare urges University of Gold Coast graduates

The University of Gold Coast, formerly known as Accra Business School, over the weekend, celebrated its 2025 class of graduates in a colourful ceremony that honoured 513 students for their academic achievements.

The event was held under the theme "The Future of Leadership."

Delivering the keynote address, the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyina Asare, emphasized the critical role of leadership and the impact the graduates would have on the nation and the world. He encouraged them to cultivate essential qualities such as integrity and empathy in their leadership journey.

"Leadership is not merely a position; it is about serving the people, inspiring hope, and fostering unity," Archbishop Agyina Asare said. "The world needs leaders who are not afraid to stand for what is right, who are willing to listen, and who possess the courage to make difficult decisions for the greater good."

Quoting Proverbs 11:14, he highlighted the significance of seeking wisdom and collaboration in leadership. He stressed that leaders are made, not born, and encouraged the graduates to lead with integrity and empathy. "Integrity is the cornerstone of trust and the foundation of effective leadership," he emphasized. "When you lead with integrity, you build trust with those around you."

The Archbishop also pointed to the importance of empathy, noting that it allows leaders to connect deeply with their teams. He referenced Philippians 2:4, which says, "Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interests of others."

Bishop Dr. Gideon Titi-Offei, Chancellor of the University of Gold Coast, also addressed the graduates and urged them to become bold leaders and visionary change-makers. He emphasized the need for thinkers and leaders who can challenge systems, create solutions, and drive progress.

"The country needs bold women and visionary men who aren't afraid to raise questions, challenge systems, and create solutions," Bishop Dr. Gideon Titi-Offei said. "Let us build a generation that does something, where every child has a smile, a dream, and an achievement."

He encouraged the graduates to press forward, not just for their personal ambitions but for the destiny of the nation. He acknowledged that creating better solutions takes time and that resistance is inevitable, but stressed that perseverance and determination will ultimately lead to positive change.

Prof. Elvis Cornerstone, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gold Coast, expressed the institution's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative research, and the development of leaders who make meaningful contributions to society.

"The story of our institution is one of vision, perseverance, and transformation," Prof. Cornerstone said. "We take pride in the quality of our teaching and the richness of our learning experience, ensuring our curriculum remains dynamic and relevant."

He announced that the University of Gold Coast has plans to introduce several specialized master's and PhD programs, including MBA specializations in Human Resource Management, Marketing and Communication, Finance, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Business Intelligence and Data Analytics. Additional programs will include LLM and MSc degrees in International Law, Diplomacy and Security, an MBA in Biblical Studies and Practical Theology, and PhD programs in Transformative Leadership Development.

Prof. Cornerstone also highlighted the value of a university education in today’s fast-evolving world. "A degree or diploma from the University of Gold Coast is a mark of quality, equipping you with the tools to thrive in a knowledge-driven economy," he said.

He concluded by stressing the importance of leadership development for the future. "The future will be shaped by the quality of leadership we nurture today. We need leaders who are visionary, adaptable, and anchored in strong moral values."