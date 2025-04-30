ModernGhana logo
Letter To The President: Urgent Appeal For Intervention In The Tidal Wave Crisis Affecting Agavedzi, Salakofe, And Amutinu

WED, 30 APR 2025

Your Excellency,
I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention the escalating environmental and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the coastal communities of Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutinu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

As an environmental and climate change journalist, I have closely monitored and reported on the devastating impact of recurrent tidal waves and coastal erosion in these areas. Recent events have seen the destruction of over 51 houses, displacing more than 300 residents in Agavedzi alone. The relentless encroachment of the sea has not only obliterated homes but has also compromised vital infrastructure, including roads thereby threatening the livelihoods of these predominantly fishing communities.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has indicated that the situation is deteriorating, with the sea consistently eroding the land and crossing roads, making daily life increasingly untenable for residents. Despite these alarming developments, comprehensive and sustainable interventions remain insufficient.

While we acknowledge the government's efforts, including the provision of relief items for affected victims, the scale and frequency of the tidal waves necessitate more robust and immediate action

The West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA) was introduced as a potential solution to coastal erosion problems; however, its implementation in the Ketu South Municipality has been delayed, leaving communities vulnerable.

Your Excellency, the plight of these communities is not just an environmental issue but a pressing humanitarian concern that demands urgent attention. I respectfully urge your office to:

1. Expedite the implementation of comprehensive sea defense projects in the affected areas.

2. Allocate emergency funds for the immediate resettlement and support of displaced residents.

3. Strengthen collaboration with international partners to enhance climate resilience and disaster preparedness in coastal regions.

The resilience and well-being of the people of Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutinu depend on swift and decisive action. I trust in your commitment to safeguarding all Ghanaians and am confident that your intervention will bring much-needed relief to these beleaguered communities.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Yours sincerely,
Emmanuel Gameli Dovia
Environmental and Climate Change Journalist
Fellow, Oxford Climate Journalism Network -UK,

Fellow, Media Foundation for West Africa. [email protected]

+233(0)242023440

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

