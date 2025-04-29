The Asante Mampong Traditional Council has activated its Standing Protocol Committee to begin preparations for the funeral rites of the late Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The committee, which had already been established at the Mampong Palace, was reactivated following the passing of the revered occupant of the Silver Stool.

It is chaired by Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II, a renowned protocol expert, son of the late Mamponghene, and Adontenhene of the Mampong Traditional Council.

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II revealed that the Protocol Committee will work alongside several sub-committees, including Media and Communication, Cultural and Traditional, Finance, Records and Budget, and Transport and Accommodation Committees.

Each sub-committee will be tasked with specific responsibilities to ensure the funeral is planned and executed smoothly.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter on Monday, Ejurahene stressed that all decisions and actions would be taken in consultation with the Asante Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakomaa Difie II, and other council members to promote transparency and accountability.

He commended the Mamponghemaa and the council for their resilience and leadership during this difficult time.

The council is committed to organizing a dignified and respectful farewell that reflects the legacy and status of the late Asante Mamponghene.