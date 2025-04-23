ModernGhana logo
Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoo's suspension – Prof. Appiagyei-Atua

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
WED, 23 APR 2025

Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua calms public concerns over the potential disruption to Ghana's judicial system following the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

His remarks follow President John Dramani Mahama's decision to suspend the Chief Justice on April 22, 2025, after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua emphasised that Ghana's 1992 Constitution has adequate provisions to ensure continuity in judicial operations, even in the absence of the Chief Justice.

“I’m not sure that justice delivery will be affected so much because the constitution makes room for somebody to stand in for the Chief Justice when a such situation arises. So we have the most senior Supreme Court judge will stand in during the period until the matter is resolved,” he said.

When asked about the fate of cases presided over by the suspended Chief Justice, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua clarified that such matters would be addressed under the direction of the acting Chief Justice.

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice in accordance with Article 144(6) of the Constitution.

The suspension of Justice Torkornoo and the subsequent judicial developments have sparked widespread discourse, but experts like Prof. Appiagyei-Atua maintain that the integrity and functioning of the judiciary remain intact.

-citinewsroom

