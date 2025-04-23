Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL PLC, has embarked on a strategic working tour of the company’s subsidiary operations as part of a broader effort to enhance his understanding of their day-to-day activities and deepen collaboration across the GOIL Group.

According to Mr. Bawa, “these strategic visits were aimed at assessing the progress of operations, identifying areas for improvement, and engaging directly with the leadership and frontline staff of each facility. The working tour of key subsidiaries and operational sites of the company also aimed at strengthening collaboration across the GOIL Group.”

The tour included stops at the GO Bitumen Plant, GOIL Liquefied Bottling Plant, Ghana Bunkering Services (GBS), and the Central Storage Depot, all located in Tema. As part of the visit, Mr. Bawa also paid a courtesy call to the GOIL Zonal Office in Kpone-Tema, where he interacted with staff and encouraged them to maintain a high standard of service delivery.

Accompanied by members of the management team, Mr. Bawa explained that the engagements were aligned with GOIL’s long-term strategic objectives, with a focus on operational efficiency, employee motivation, and aligning all subsidiaries under a unified corporate vision.

In a related development, Mr. Bawa also visited the Tema Lubes Oil Company (TLOC) to familiarize himself with the operations of the lubricants manufacturing firm, in which GOIL holds shares. GOIL sources the majority of its mineral-based lubricants from TLOC.

During the visit, Mr. Bawa commended TLOC for its commitment to producing high-quality products and emphasized that the company’s operations reflect GOIL’s own ethos of quality and reliability. He reaffirmed GOIL’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with TLOC and expressed optimism that the collaboration would yield increased profitability and dividends for shareholders.

Mr. Amos Donkor, Managing Director of TLOC, described the relationship between the two companies as strong and productive. He encouraged GOIL to increase its offtake of products to further bolster the partnership.