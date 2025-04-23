ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOIL Group CEO embarks on strategic tour of subsidiaries to strengthen operational synergy

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Business & Finance GOIL Group CEO embarks on strategic tour of subsidiaries to strengthen operational synergy
WED, 23 APR 2025

Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL PLC, has embarked on a strategic working tour of the company’s subsidiary operations as part of a broader effort to enhance his understanding of their day-to-day activities and deepen collaboration across the GOIL Group.

According to Mr. Bawa, “these strategic visits were aimed at assessing the progress of operations, identifying areas for improvement, and engaging directly with the leadership and frontline staff of each facility. The working tour of key subsidiaries and operational sites of the company also aimed at strengthening collaboration across the GOIL Group.”

The tour included stops at the GO Bitumen Plant, GOIL Liquefied Bottling Plant, Ghana Bunkering Services (GBS), and the Central Storage Depot, all located in Tema. As part of the visit, Mr. Bawa also paid a courtesy call to the GOIL Zonal Office in Kpone-Tema, where he interacted with staff and encouraged them to maintain a high standard of service delivery.

Accompanied by members of the management team, Mr. Bawa explained that the engagements were aligned with GOIL’s long-term strategic objectives, with a focus on operational efficiency, employee motivation, and aligning all subsidiaries under a unified corporate vision.

In a related development, Mr. Bawa also visited the Tema Lubes Oil Company (TLOC) to familiarize himself with the operations of the lubricants manufacturing firm, in which GOIL holds shares. GOIL sources the majority of its mineral-based lubricants from TLOC.

During the visit, Mr. Bawa commended TLOC for its commitment to producing high-quality products and emphasized that the company’s operations reflect GOIL’s own ethos of quality and reliability. He reaffirmed GOIL’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with TLOC and expressed optimism that the collaboration would yield increased profitability and dividends for shareholders.

Mr. Amos Donkor, Managing Director of TLOC, described the relationship between the two companies as strong and productive. He encouraged GOIL to increase its offtake of products to further bolster the partnership.

422202553219-1j041q5dcw-goil-md

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoos suspension – Prof. Appiagyei-Atua Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoo's suspension – Prof....

50 minutes ago

President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipment failures President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipmen...

2 hours ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah Council of State’s advice on Chief Justice’s suspension “acidic, poisonous” – Tu...

2 hours ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior member of Ghanas Supreme Court Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes over as acting Chief Justice amid suspension of CJ T...

2 hours ago

Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey crisis 'Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands' — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey...

3 hours ago

Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo

3 hours ago

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority

3 hours ago

Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident

6 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops after fire outbreak Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops af...

6 hours ago

IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a Judge for traffic offence IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line