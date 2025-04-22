President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth

ModernGhana logo
President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the urgent need for the construction of the Nkawkaw-Obomeng road, citing its potential to unlock the socio-economic potential of the Kwahu area and improve mobility and connectivity in the Eastern Region.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Chief of Kwahu Obomeng, Nana Effah Opinamang III, on Saturday, President Mahama reflected on his previous administration’s record in infrastructure development, including the completion of the Nkawkaw-Atibie road.

He emphasised that continued investment in roads and transport infrastructure remains critical to national development.

"The Nkawkaw-Obomeng road holds immense promise for trade, tourism, and local enterprise.

"My administration is committed to continuing the infrastructural transformation needed to support growth across all regions," President Mahama stated.

He also commended the Kwahu people for their vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, describing them as key contributors to Ghana’s economic advancement.

In particular, he praised the launch of the Kwahu Business Forum—an initiative that supports entrepreneurship and empowers small and medium-sized businesses.

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to supporting development-oriented initiatives and reiterated the importance of infrastructure projects in driving economic progress and improving livelihoods.

Welcoming the President, Nana Effah Opinamang III applauded Mahama’s legacy of development-focused governance and hailed the Kwahu Business Forum as a groundbreaking, non-partisan initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among industry players.

He described the forum as a platform that enhances productivity, creates jobs, and improves living standards.

The Chief also lauded President Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy and the "Nkoko Nketekete" programme, which he said were timely interventions aimed at stimulating growth across multiple sectors.

Nana Opinamang appealed to the government to prioritise the rehabilitation of the Begoro-Bepong road, noting that its improvement would significantly ease congestion on the Accra-Kumasi highway, especially during major travel periods such as the annual Easter festivities in Kwahu.

He concluded by urging policymakers to maintain a strong focus on infrastructure and inclusive development, which he described as the bedrock of national transformation.

—Classfmonline

