This Muftwang Has Much To Learn By Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

Caleb Muftwang, the Governor of Plateau, made a grave mistake by hosting the Ambassador of Israel, an ethno-fascist, genocidal, child-killing, terrorist & apartheid nation in his state. I watched the show of shame & almost threw up.

As a Christian how does this Muftwang feel about receiving mass murderers, ethnic cleansers & religious bigots in his official residence?

More importantly, as a human being, how can he sleep at night after doing this?

Outside of that does he not know about the role that Israel & her strongest allies are playing in the killings in the North & even in his own state?

Does he not know who is really behind the terrorists that have plagued our nation both North & South?

Does he not know who is really benefiting from the carnage & land-grabbing?

Does he not know that their objective is to plunge us into a civil & religious war whilst they pick up the pieces?

Someone tell him to ask his Zionist friends who created, founded, funds and arms ISIS, ISWAP, Boko Haram, Al Shabab, Al Qaeda & virtually every other terrorist organisation in the world.

Tell him to ask them who uses these evil forces to divide, destabilise & destroy the foreign nations which they seek to control & dominate.

Tell him to ask them why none of the terrorist organisations mentioned above have EVER attacked Israel or targetted the Israelis?

Tell him to ask them who funded and sold arms to the Biafrans more than anyone else during our civil war.

Tell him to ask them how African Jews from Ethiopia (known as the Falashas) that are seeking to become Israeli nationals are treated in the Zionist state and how they are subjected to and injected with strange and toxic chemicals in order to prevent them from having children and "contaminating" the white/European bloodline of the non-semitic Ashkazi Jews that rule that dark and accursed country.

Receiving the emissary of an insensitive & callous beast, a bloodthirsty tyrant, a feral psychopath & a delusional meglomaniac like Bibi Netanyahu & showering accolades on him is an insult to the martyred women & children of Gaza & a big slap on the face of those that are fighting Israeli occupation in Palestine.

Worst still in doing so the Governor has inflicted a deep spiritual wound on himself & his Government.

Bringing a Jewish snake into your house will not help you to solve your problems in Plateau state no matter what they promise to do for you: it will only make them worse.

As they say, "beware of the Greeks, especially when they bring gifts!" The Trojans learnt this lesson the hard way! Let us hope the same fate does not befall you.

Meanwhile did your guest tell you that they spit on Christians in his country?

Did he tell you that according to their holy book known as the Talmud, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was a liar and a rogue and is now burning in hell whilst swimming in a pool of human faeces?

Did he tell you that they discriminate against both Christians and Muslims and that they detain and slaughter them like flies?

I learnt that the day after he left Plateau state no less than 100 more people were killed by the terrorists: why am I not surprised?

This Muftwang has much to learn!
(Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba Joga Orile, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, a former Ministerof Aviation and a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo)

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode, © 2025

David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode is a Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. He was a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.. More David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode // ⓘ(born 16 October 1960) is a Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. He was a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was with the opposition's All Progressive Congress (APC) until June 2014 when he returned to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and Although his family lineage originates from Osun, he was born in Lagos, on 16 October 1960 to Chief Remi Fani-Kayode and to Chief (Mrs) Adia Adunni Fani-Kayode. He is an Ile-Ife chieftain of Yoruba descent.

Fani-Kayode was the Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to President Olusegun Obasanjo from July 2003 until June 2006. He was appointed the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 22 June to 7 November 2006 and as the Minister of Aviation from 7 November 2006 to 29 May 2007.Column: Femi Fani-Kayode

