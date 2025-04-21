ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Apr 2025 Feature Article

Farewell, Pope Francis, Modern Saint By Cameron Duodu

Farewell, Pope Francis, Modern Saint By Cameron Duodu

On 2 Dec 2015, I published an article entitled "WELL DONE, POPE FRANCIS." (Please Google that headlne)

The article said that I am not a Catholic, but if I were, I would be very pleased with myself that day. For the leader of my Church, Pope Francis, had just undertaken a visit to a place which had been declared a "danger zone" by the French army.

The place was Bangui, in the Centrafrican Republic and French troops had had to be sent there because the populace had been carrying out a civil war. A civl war based on religious divisions.

Now, that was, quite simply, the worst type of civil war, because those who take part in it tend to believe strongly that when they gve their lives up for such a cause, they will be handsomely rewarded in heaven.

The people of the Cenrafrican Republic were divided into Muslims and Catholics, and fanatics on both sides had sworn to fight mto the death. The French army, which was on the ground 8in Centrafrican Republic (a former French colony) had concluded that the place had become so dangerous that they had FORMALLY declined to provide securty for the Pope if he refused ther advice and visited the country.

You could appreciate how dire the stuation had become if you you took into account, the fact that the French troops were mostly Catholics, and so owed a special duty to the head of their church, in the area of protection. The Pope knew all that, andmyet had decided to vist the Centrafrican Republic.

Not only that -- on arriving in Bangui, the Pope had gone to the largest mosque in Bangui and told a huge gathering of Muslims that believers should not be fighting one another because Christians and Muslims worshipped the same God!

What bravery! What enlghtenment! And now this unbelievably saintly Pope Francis is dead. At the rerlatvely "young" age of 88. (Younge because the holders of such positions usually ascend to them in near-stage!

I am hopeful that the courage exhibited by Pope Francis will be remembered when the time comes for that famous puff of smoke emerges at the top of the Vatican's chimney to signify that a new Pope has been elected. There will, of course, be much debating ofd such questions as abortion, gender issues and thingsm of that nature before a new Pope mounts the throne.

I shall be watchng carefully to see who it is that will be considered fit to succeed Pope Francis. However, I am convinced that people likie Pope Francis only make an appearance in this worldonly once in every century or so.

I do hope, though,that I shall get a very nice surprise. Certainly, everythingn is possble in the realm of spiritual things.

Cameron Duodu
Cameron Duodu, © 2025

Martin Cameron Duodu is a United Kingdom-based Ghanaian novelist, journalist, editor and broadcaster. After publishing a novel, The Gab Boys, in 1967, Duodu went on to a career as a journalist and editorialist.. More Martin Cameron Duodu (born 24 May 1937) is a United Kingdom-based Ghanaian novelist, journalist, editor and broadcaster. After publishing a novel, The Gab Boys, in 1967, Duodu went on to a career as a journalist and editorialist.

Education
Duodu was born in Asiakwa in eastern Ghana and educated at Kyebi Government Senior School and the Rapid Results College, London , through which he took his O-Level and A-Level examinations by correspondence course . He began writing while still at school, the first story he ever wrote ("Tough Guy In Town") being broadcast on the radio programme The Singing Net and subsequently included in Voices of Ghana , a 1958 anthology edited by Henry Swanzy that was "the first Ghanaian literary anthology of poems, stories, plays and essays".

Early career
Duodu was a student teacher in 1954, and worked on a general magazine called New Nation in Ghana, before going on to become a radio journalist for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1956 to 1960, becoming editor of radio news <8> (moonlighting by contributing short stories and poetry to The Singing Net and plays to the programme Ghana Theatre). <9> From 1960 to 1965 he was editor of the Ghana edition of the South African magazine Drum , <10> and in 1970 edited the Daily Graphic , <3> the biggest-selling newspaper in Ghana.< citation needed >

The Gab Boys (1967) and creative writing
In 1967, Duodu's novel The Gab Boys was published in London by André Deutsch . The "gab boys" of the title – so called because of their gabardine trousers – are the sharply dressed youths who hang about the village and are considered delinquent by their elders. The novel is the story of the adventures of one of them, who runs away from village life, eventually finding a new life in the Ghana capital of Accra . According to one recent critic, "Duodu simultaneously represents two currents in West African literature of the time, on the one hand the exploration of cultural conflict and political corruption in post-colonial African society associated with novelists and playwrights such as Chinua Achebe and Ama Ata Aidoo , and on the other hand the optimistic affirmation of African cultural strengths found in poets of the time such as David Diop and Frank Kobina Parkes . These themes come together in a very compassionate discussion of the way that individual people, rich and poor, are pushed to compromise themselves as they try to navigate a near-chaotic transitional society."

In June 2010 Duodu was a participant in the symposium Empire and Me: Personal Recollections of Imperialism in Reality and Imagination, held at Cumberland Lodge , alongside other speakers who included Diran Adebayo , Jake Arnott , Margaret Busby , Meira Chand , Michelle de Kretser , Nuruddin Farah , Jack Mapanje , Susheila Nasta , Jacob Ross , Marina Warner , and others.

Duodu also writes plays and poetry. His work was included in the anthology Messages: Poems from Ghana ( Heinemann Educational Books , 1970).

Other activities and journalism
Having worked as a correspondent for various publications in the decades since the 1960s, including The Observer , The Financial Times , The Sunday Times , United Press International , Reuters , De Volkskrant ( Amsterdam ), and The Economist , Duodu has been based in Britain as a freelance journalist since the 1980s. He has had stints with the magazines South and Index on Censorship , and has written regularly for outlets such as The Independent and The Guardian .

He is the author of the blog "Under the Neem Tree" in New African magazine (London), and has also published regular columns in The Mail and Guardian ( Johannesburg ) and City Press (Johannesburg), as well as writing a weekly column for the Ghanaian Times (Accra) for many years.< citation needed >

Duodu has appeared frequently as a contributor on BBC World TV and BBC World Service radio news programmes discussing African politics, economy and culture.

He contributed to the 2014 volume Essays in Honour of Wole Soyinka at 80, edited by Ivor Agyeman-Duah and Ogochukwu Promise.Column: Cameron Duodu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/21/2025 3:44:33 PM

Wow... I have been listening and reading from you since in my teenage years and now I have 2 grandkids. Well, that's when you take good care of your health. Ayekoooooooo.

Comments1

More from this author (1027)

More

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Pietro Parolin is the Vaticans chief diplomat. By Tiziana FABI (AFP/File) 15 potential successors to Pope Francis

4 minutes ago

Bawumia not desperate to be president, he’s simply the best for the job — Kofi Bentil Bawumia not desperate to be president, he’s simply the best for the job — Kofi B...

22 minutes ago

Tamale Teaching Hospital Patient died at Tamale Teaching Hospital due to no bed, unavailable specialised ...

58 minutes ago

Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — President Mahama Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — Presiden...

1 hour ago

Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia

1 hour ago

NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23 NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23

1 hour ago

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson Foreign banks making it impossible for any businessman to succeed in Ghana — Gya...

1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson The biggest problem facing Ghana, Africa is foreign banks — Gyakye Quayson

1 hour ago

Up to a million Catholics attended a mass given by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in 2023. By Tiziana FABI (AFP) African leaders praise Pope Francis's 'legacy of compassion'

1 hour ago

Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line