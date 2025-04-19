ModernGhana logo
Privacy ≠ Security: The Dangerous Myth That’s Leaving Your Data Exposed

Feature Article Privacy Security: The Dangerous Myth That’s Leaving Your Data Exposed
SAT, 19 APR 2025

In today’s digital world, many organizations are dangerously mistaking information security for privacy protection—a misconception that’s not just wrong, but outright negligent.

Let’s be clear: data security is not data privacy. And confusing the two has left millions of individuals exposed to risks they never consented to.

The Lie We Keep Telling Ourselves
It’s common to hear: “Our systems are secure, so your data is safe.” But security isn't the whole story. While information security focuses on confidentiality, integrity, and availability, privacy dives deeper into how and why data is collected, processed, and shared.

Here’s what security doesn’t cover:

1. Whether the data was collected with consent

2. If the data is necessary or excessive
3. If the individual was informed of its collection

4. How long the data is retained
5. Whether it’s used beyond its original purpose

Security locks the door, but privacy asks: Was it your house to enter in the first place?

Tech Giants and Governments Are Exploiting the Confusion

Let’s not pretend this is an accident. Companies and even governments hide behind the “we have secured your data” narrative while they quietly harvest, profile, and monetize personal information. They claim data protection compliance because they have firewalls and encryption—but ignore the need for lawful basis for processing, minimal data collection, or user transparency.

That’s not compliance. That’s convenience masquerading as care.

Regulators Must Wake Up
Privacy regulators must stop giving organizations a free pass for confusing encryption with ethics. Data Protection Authorities must separate security audits from privacy impact assessments and demand full-spectrum accountability—technical and legal.

Time for a Privacy-First Mindset
It’s time to stop assuming privacy is a sub-function of security. In reality, security should serve privacy—not the other way around.

A privacy-first approach asks:
1. Do we need this data at all?
2. Have we explained its use in plain language?

3. Can the person say “no”?
Security can’t answer these questions. Only privacy can.

Bottom line? A locked vault still violates your rights if what’s inside shouldn’t have been taken in the first place.

Emmanuel Kwasi Gadasu
Emmanuel Kwasi Gadasu, © 2025

Emmanuel Kwasi Gadasu

