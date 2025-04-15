Hon. Haruna Iddrisu: The Political Colossus Who Defies Time and Tide

Ghana’s political theater has seen its fair share of stars—some fleeting, others enduring. But few have navigated its treacherous currents with the same deftness, grit, and unshakable conviction as Haruna Iddrisu. A man whose name evokes both reverence and debate, he is neither a flash-in-the-pan populist nor a relic of a bygone era. Instead, he stands as that rare breed of leader: a thinker, a fighter, and above all, a servant.

The Making of a Northern Son

Born in Tamale in 1970, Hon Iddrisu’s story is, in many ways, Ghana’s story—a tale of potential stifled by systemic neglect, yet defiantly unbroken. The North, often an afterthought in national discourse, shaped his worldview. Unlike many who flee their roots upon attaining prominence, Iddrisu wore his identity like armor. His academic journey—law at Legon, then deeper dives into governance and conflict studies—wasn’t just about credentials. It was ammunition for the battles ahead.

Parliament

Elected in 2004 as Tamale South’s MP, he didn’t just occupy a seat; he commanded it. Parliament, often a stage for hollow grandstanding, became his proving ground. Colleagues quickly learned: when he spoke, you listened. Not because he shouted the loudest, but because his words carried weight—legal precision laced with an almost prophetic grasp of policy.

His rise wasn’t accidental. Under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, as Communications Minister, he didn’t just manage portfolios; he transformed them. The telecom sector’s explosive growth during his tenure? That wasn’t luck. It was vision meeting execution. Later, at Trade and Industry, he became the bane of smugglers and the patron of local manufacturers. His mantra? *"Ghana builds Ghana."* Simple. Powerful. Uncompromising.

A Masterclass Minority Leader

2017. The NDC, shell-shocked from electoral defeat, needed a leader who could both rally and resist. Entered Haruna Iddrisu. As Minority Leader, he wielded dissent like a scalpel—not a sledgehammer. His clashes with the ruling NPP weren’t spectacles; they were seminars. On E-levy, on debt, on governance, he didn’t just oppose—he offered alternatives. Lead the minority side to deliver a speakership position to the opposition NDC.

And here’s the thing: even his adversaries respected him. In a climate where politics is often reduced to tribalism, he stood apart. Not because he was soft, but because he was *substantive.*

A Mentor

Walk through the North, particularly Tamale South and you’ll see more than his name on projects. You’ll hear stories—of the young lawyer he mentored, the PhD holder he natured, the trader he empowered, the student whose fees he covered. This isn’t PR. It’s his legacy.

For a generation of young northern politicians, he’s proof that you don’t need to bend to belong. That principle and power aren’t mutually exclusive.

Influence in Ghana's New Political Era

As Ghana's political landscape undergoes seismic shifts—with impatient youth movements, economic headwinds, and the ever-present tension between progress and tradition—Haruna Iddrisu occupies a fascinating space. He's neither old guard nor new blood, but something more potent: a bridge between what was and what could be.

The Northern Question and National Politics

Hon. Haruna's greatest unspoken achievement may be how he's redefined northern political capital. Where others played the marginalization card, he built influence through sheer competence. His mastery? Making northern development not just a regional agenda, but a national imperative. When he speaks about the Pwalugu Dam or Tamale's infrastructure needs, it's not with the whine of a perpetual victim, but with the data-driven urgency of a statesman who knows the entire country loses when any region stagnat

The Anti-Corruption Paradox

In an era where every politician gets tarred by the corruption brush, he stands curiously unscathed. Not because he's saintly—no politician is—but because his brand was never built on sudden wealth. The man still carries himself like the lawyer who reads case files on weekends. When the anti-graft crusade comes (as it always does), his opponents will find no villas in Dubai, no suspicious contracts. Just a well-worn copy of Ghana's constitution and receipts for constituency projects.

A Lesson for Aspiring Leaders



Substance Over Spectacle: No dancing at rallies, just devastating parliamentary performances.

Loyalty Without Sycophancy: Served Prof. Mills and John Mahama faithfully but maintained independent thought.

The Northern Edge: Proved regional leaders needn't beg for relevance—they can demand it through excellence.

Conclusion

Ghana's next generation of leaders now faces a choice: chase the hollow viral moments of contemporary politics, or study the Haruna's model—where influence is earned not through trending hashtags, but through the quiet accumulation of respect across decades.

The man from Tamale may not have been at the presidency yet, but he is already many steps ahead of those who might be thinking in that direction: in a profession where legacies often crumble before the ink dries on retirement letters, the "GANGDU'S" brand is built to last forever.

Amadu Alhassan Chahayilidoo, deputy constituency communication officer - NDC Nanton constituency