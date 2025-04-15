ModernGhana logo
Osei Owusu King confirmed DCE for Dormaa East District

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD, Dormaa East District
TUE, 15 APR 2025
Hon. Osei Owusu King, the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa East District, has officially been confirmed by members of the District Assembly.

The confirmation took place on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The 58-year-old businessman and full member of Qnet Quest Global secured 22 ‘yes’ votes out of a total of 30 ballots cast, surpassing the two-thirds threshold required for confirmation.

In the days leading up to the vote, tension brewed as some disgruntled individuals—suspected to be members of the ruling party—vandalized property at the party office in protest of Mr. King’s nomination. Despite the unrest, the process went ahead as scheduled.

Following his confirmation, Hon. Owusu King expressed deep appreciation for the support he received.

“I am overwhelmed with the 73% endorsement,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Regional Executives, Nananom, Assembly Members, and all who made my confirmation possible.”

He pledged to serve with honesty, hard work, and a strong sense of duty. Calling his new role a “privilege to service,” he emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to accelerate development in the district.

The ceremony also saw the election and swearing-in of a new Presiding Member, Hon. Isaac Afi, who represents the Merenfiriwuo and Abroso Electoral Area. Additionally, nine government appointees were sworn into office.

Speaking at the event, the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Addae Akwaboah, and the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Maxwell Mark Mensah, urged stakeholders to set aside personal grievances and prioritize the collective interest of the district. They emphasized the importance of unity in achieving the government's broader development goals.

The confirmation event drew a large gathering of dignitaries, including traditional leaders (Nananom), the Regional Party Chairman Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Member of Parliament Madam Racheal Owusuaa, Regional High Court Justices, party supporters, and members of the community.

Swearing-in of government appointeesSwearing-in of government appointees

