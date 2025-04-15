Wa-Tumu-Bolga road completion will accelerate economic development

Ghana's quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals will largely depend on government targeting and prioritizing development needs. One critical sector that has the potential to cushion Ghana's commitment to advancing development discourse is road sub-sector. It is important to note that the road infrastructure that could easily link the Upper East and Upper West Region has been in a deplorable state for many decades.

The Wa-Tumu-Bolga Road has been a nightmare to many users; from frequently broken-down of vehicles to armed robbery; road accidents to women experiencing miscarriages and rape; from transport-fare hikes to post-harvest losses. These are some daunting challenges that many people continue to face on that stretch. Setting up the early hours of 7 am from Bolga to Wa will see drivers and passengers arriving after seven hours instead of about four hours. The anxiety of being robbed to the fear of experiencing breakdowns, often rekindle the minds of drivers and passengers.

The fact remains that, Ghana cannot be dreaming and working to achieve SGDs including SDG 1: No Poverty; SDG 2: Zero Hunger; SDG 3 Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Descent Work and Employment, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, if the road sector is relegated to the backburner. Improved road infrastructure directly accelerates progress towards critical development goals. Specifically, upgrading the road network between the Upper East and Upper West Regions will significantly boost economic activity. This enhancement will facilitate grain trade, enhance livelihoods, and stimulate entrepreneurship, allowing businesses to capitalize on the improved connectivity.

The highly deteriorated road network is severely hindering economic activity due to escalating transport costs and increased accident risks. While farmers in these regions possess a strong desire for agricultural productivity, the poor road conditions restrict their ability to engage in commercial farming. Post-harvest, produce remains stranded at farm gates, as the lack of accessible roads prevents efficient transportation.

The government of Ghana's visa via the Ministry of Roads and Highway should demonstrate political will to get the road fixed.

The Wa-Tumu-Bolga Road has given many families and communities pain for losing their loved ones and continues to inflict many pains as a result of road carnage.

Another sad reality has been the politics of the road where the real political will from the previous government was lacking. The government must give critical attention to the Wa-Tumu-Bolga Road. This will open up economic and social integration of the two regions. What is more significant is the fact that these two regions share a border with Togo, Burkina Faso and La Co'd Ivoire and for that matter, an improved road network will further accelerate economic activities. The government will equally be a great beneficiary in terms of revenue generation from trade and business.

As a way to intensify advocacy, our political leadership and traditional authorities should intensify calls for the Wa-Tumu-Bolga Road to be fixed. The socio-economic prospect of the road is not in doubt.

Filed by

Tahiru Lukman

Author, Development Consult and Research Fellow

Tel: +233 (0) 209154057

Email: [email protected]