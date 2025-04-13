ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

10 Ghanaian Garment SMEs complete ILO SCORE Training to boost productivity and decent work

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Business & Finance 10 Ghanaian Garment SMEs complete ILO SCORE Training to boost productivity and decent work
SUN, 13 APR 2025

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has announced the successful completion of its SCORE (Sustainable Competitive and Responsible Enterprises) training program by 10 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) operating within Ghana’s garment industry.

The initiative, funded by the Government of Switzerland and Norway through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), aims to enhance enterprise productivity while fostering decent work.

Speaking at the event, Mr. David Marcos, Programme Manager for the ILO’s Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work project, noted that the ILO is taking a holistic approach to supporting growth in the garment sector. He emphasized that the program tackles challenges at the macro, sectoral, and enterprise levels—addressing policy reforms, sector organization, and development at the company level.

“There is a strong bond between productivity and decent work,” said Mr. Marcos. “Improving working conditions and ensuring fair labour standards are essential for businesses to thrive. Creating a safe environment for workers enhances their skills and performance, which leads to growth and higher incomes.”

412202583925-l5hsk8v331-ff54bb6d-3b45-4c34-9aa6-2c053db27b60

He also highlighted the role of new technologies in enhancing efficiency within the sector. “We’re introducing innovations such as digital pattern making, which reduces waste and improves efficiency, thereby increasing competitiveness in the garment industry,” he explained.

Addressing questions on the recent 10% tariff imposed by the United States on Ghanaian goods, Mr. Marcos acknowledged the challenge but remained optimistic about Ghana’s competitive edge. “Ghana offers numerous advantages that make it an attractive destination for investors, including its strategic location, English-speaking population, and well-developed infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Patrick Sieber, representing the Swiss Embassy in Ghana, reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s productive ecosystem. “Trade promotion is one of the four pillars of our economic development cooperation,” he stated. “To address constraints to structural transformation and unlock productivity growth and decent job creation, we are proud to partner with the ILO and NORAD on this initiative.”

He congratulated the participating SMEs on their achievements and pledged ongoing support. “We commend the awardees for their success so far and assure them that our commitment to their continued growth remains strong.”

One of the beneficiaries of the SCORE training, Awura Abena Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of Wear Ghana, praised the ILO’s productivity-focused training. She reported a measurable improvement in her company’s operations, citing both financial gains and operational efficiencies.

“The training focused on efficient use of materials and improving our production floor layout,” she said. “As a result, our production workflow has improved significantly, leading to increased productivity and allowing us to respond more quickly to emergencies. This has directly contributed to increased revenue for Wear Ghana.”

Despite the progress, Awura Abena also raised concerns about the recent tariff imposed by the US government. “The 10% tariff will make Ghanaian products more expensive for US buyers, potentially leading to a decline in exports and a loss of competitiveness,” she noted.

412202583925-h40o2s6eey-b1652f65-5ad6-473f-9fe5-f90e1b760ca3

She urged the government to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact, suggesting strategic efforts to explore new markets—especially within Africa. “We must re-strategize and take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The African ready-to-wear fashion market is worth an estimated $15 billion, and this presents an incredible opportunity.”

Awura Abena concluded by expressing confidence in Ghanaian businesses’ ability to adapt and grow. “By addressing the challenges posed by the US tariff and exploring new avenues for expansion, we can continue to thrive and make meaningful contributions to Ghana’s economic development.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

1 hour ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

1 hour ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

1 hour ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

1 hour ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

1 hour ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

1 hour ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

1 hour ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

1 hour ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line