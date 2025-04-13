10 Ghanaian Garment SMEs complete ILO SCORE Training to boost productivity and decent work

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has announced the successful completion of its SCORE (Sustainable Competitive and Responsible Enterprises) training program by 10 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) operating within Ghana’s garment industry.

The initiative, funded by the Government of Switzerland and Norway through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), aims to enhance enterprise productivity while fostering decent work.

Speaking at the event, Mr. David Marcos, Programme Manager for the ILO’s Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work project, noted that the ILO is taking a holistic approach to supporting growth in the garment sector. He emphasized that the program tackles challenges at the macro, sectoral, and enterprise levels—addressing policy reforms, sector organization, and development at the company level.

“There is a strong bond between productivity and decent work,” said Mr. Marcos. “Improving working conditions and ensuring fair labour standards are essential for businesses to thrive. Creating a safe environment for workers enhances their skills and performance, which leads to growth and higher incomes.”

He also highlighted the role of new technologies in enhancing efficiency within the sector. “We’re introducing innovations such as digital pattern making, which reduces waste and improves efficiency, thereby increasing competitiveness in the garment industry,” he explained.

Addressing questions on the recent 10% tariff imposed by the United States on Ghanaian goods, Mr. Marcos acknowledged the challenge but remained optimistic about Ghana’s competitive edge. “Ghana offers numerous advantages that make it an attractive destination for investors, including its strategic location, English-speaking population, and well-developed infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Patrick Sieber, representing the Swiss Embassy in Ghana, reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s productive ecosystem. “Trade promotion is one of the four pillars of our economic development cooperation,” he stated. “To address constraints to structural transformation and unlock productivity growth and decent job creation, we are proud to partner with the ILO and NORAD on this initiative.”

He congratulated the participating SMEs on their achievements and pledged ongoing support. “We commend the awardees for their success so far and assure them that our commitment to their continued growth remains strong.”

One of the beneficiaries of the SCORE training, Awura Abena Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of Wear Ghana, praised the ILO’s productivity-focused training. She reported a measurable improvement in her company’s operations, citing both financial gains and operational efficiencies.

“The training focused on efficient use of materials and improving our production floor layout,” she said. “As a result, our production workflow has improved significantly, leading to increased productivity and allowing us to respond more quickly to emergencies. This has directly contributed to increased revenue for Wear Ghana.”

Despite the progress, Awura Abena also raised concerns about the recent tariff imposed by the US government. “The 10% tariff will make Ghanaian products more expensive for US buyers, potentially leading to a decline in exports and a loss of competitiveness,” she noted.

She urged the government to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact, suggesting strategic efforts to explore new markets—especially within Africa. “We must re-strategize and take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The African ready-to-wear fashion market is worth an estimated $15 billion, and this presents an incredible opportunity.”

Awura Abena concluded by expressing confidence in Ghanaian businesses’ ability to adapt and grow. “By addressing the challenges posed by the US tariff and exploring new avenues for expansion, we can continue to thrive and make meaningful contributions to Ghana’s economic development.”