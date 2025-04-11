Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah becomes Ghana's First ICF Master Certified Coach​

In a historic achievement for Ghana's professional coaching landscape, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah has been awarded the prestigious Master Certified Coach (MCC) credential by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

This milestone, attained on April 9, 2025, positions him as the first Ghanaian to reach the apex of ICF's global coaching certification hierarchy.​

The MCC designation is ICF's highest credential, reserved for elite coaches who demonstrate exceptional mastery of coaching competencies, ethics, and client impact.

Coach Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah became Ghana's first Master Certified Coach after successfully passing two coaching sessions audio assessment, ten mentoring sessions and the MCC credentialing exams on Wednesday, 9th April 2025.

This accomplishment underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence and professional integrity in coaching.​

Affectionately known as Coach Scofray, Yeboah is a transformational executive coach, certified professional corporate trainer, and the lead consultant for Zoweh Global Consult.

With nearly two decades of experience and over 3,500 coaching hours, he has provided executive coaching to industry leaders across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Luxembourg, the UK, and the USA.

His core competencies include Ontological-Mindfulness-Ecological Executive Coaching, Systemic Thinking, mBIT Training & Coaching, Neuroscience, Strategic Communication & Branding, Leadership & Team Building, and Strategic Corporate Re-engineering.​

Coach Scofray's trailblazing journey is marked by several other pioneering achievements:​

•⁠ ⁠Africa's first Certified Ontological-Mindfulness-Ecological and Systemic Thinking Executive Coach from Ideal Coaching Global-USA.​

•⁠ ⁠World's First Black Professional Certified mBIT Trainer in Africa from Reveal Solutions in France.

•⁠ ⁠Africa's first black male Certified Professional mBIT Master Coach, accredited by the NeuroCoach Institute in South Africa and mBIT International.​

•⁠ ⁠Ghana's first male Professional Certified Coach (PCC) from the ICF-USA.​

•⁠ ⁠The world's first student to graduate with an Advanced Diploma in Leadership Studies from the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM), UK.​

•⁠ ⁠The first past learner globally of ICM, UK, to receive endorsement and approval for his corporate training.​

•⁠ ⁠First elected President of the ICF Ghana Chapter.​

Beyond his coaching and training endeavours, Coach Scofray is a prolific author with four books and over 100 articles published on local and international platforms.

He has been featured in more than 300 radio and TV interviews across Ghana, South Africa, the UK, and the USA, sharing insights on leadership, personal development, and transformational coaching.​

His recent MCC credential not only cements his status as a leader in the coaching profession but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring coaches in Ghana and across Africa.

As he continues to break new ground, Coach Scofray remains dedicated to fostering growth, resilience, and excellence within individuals and organisations worldwide.​

About The MCC

The Master Certified Coach (MCC) certification, offered by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), is the highest level of coaching credential, signifying a coach's exceptional skills, extensive experience, and mastery in the field.

Here's a breakdown of what it entails:

What it is:

Highest Level:

The MCC is the pinnacle of coaching credentials within the ICF, demonstrating a coach's mastery of the core competencies and ethical standards.

ICF Credential:

The MCC is a credential awarded by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Advanced Coaching:

MCC-certified coaches are considered master-level coaches, demonstrating an unparalleled level of expertise in their coaching practice.

Demonstrated Mastery:

The MCC credential signifies a coach's ability to apply the ICF core competencies of coaching in full partnership and service to their clients.