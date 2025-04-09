ORAL or Mirage? The Slippery Slope Ahead for President Mahama and the NDC!

When President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) unveiled Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) as a cornerstone of their campaign for the 2024 elections, many Ghanaian citizens, both home and abroad, including the international community sat up and listened. ORAL was framed as the NDC’s moral compass. An unwavering promise to fight corruption, retrieve stolen state resources, and restore public trust in governance. For a nation weary from years of alleged scandals and impunity, the message was a refreshing breeze blowing across a desert of political disillusionment.

But, as the weeks unfold and ORAL begins to crawl rather than gallop, concerns are mounting. Has ORAL become more of a political placebo than a potent antidote? Will its slow implementation signal weakness, and worse still, set the stage for hard-core suspects to escape the jaws of justice?

In this piece, we explore ORAL’s inception, its initial impact as a powerful political campaign tool, the creeping fears of it morphing currently into a toothless tiger, and why President Mahama must act swiftly, or risk being remembered not for recovery, but for regression.

In the final months leading to the 2024 polls, the NDC, led by Mahama, strategically positioned ORAL as a direct response to public anger over deep-seated corruption, particularly within the ranks of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. Corruption, wastage, nepotism, and state capture were common refrains at Mahama’s campaign events, and ORAL emerged as a promised reckoning; A moral sword aimed at recovering State captured property and cutting down systemic rot in his new government.

Mr. Mahama's message was strong and simple: Those who had looted from the public purse would be brought to justice. ORAL would be a meticulous, intelligence-led investigation and prosecution scheme. Specialised task forces would be formed. State assets would be audited and repossessed. No stone would be left unturned, and no sacred cow would be spared.

Ghanaians applauded. The crowds roared. ORAL captured the mood of the electorate and fanned the flames of hope among millions who had begun to doubt the prospect of true accountability. It was more than policy: It was a promise cloaked in purpose. But now that the NDC has returned to power, ORAL’s pace is anything but promising. Initial efforts to set up the legal and institutional structures have been sluggish. Allegations of behind-the-scenes lobbying, partisan protection, and institutional red tape are beginning to circulate. The firebrand rhetoric has cooled into hushed murmurs of bureaucracy. The sword of justice appears to have been replaced with a feather of hesitation.

This is not simply about speed; It is about signal. Justice delayed, especially in a country where corruption cases are rarely concluded, is justice denied, indeed. And the Ghanaian people, burned before by slogans that evaporated after elections are patiently watching President Mahama’s led government steps with critical eyes. Here lies the greatest danger: If ORAL becomes mired in internal politics, caution-fatigue, or institutional lethargy, it will collapse under the weight of public expectation. Worse still, it will embolden those accused of wrongdoing to manipulate the system and walk free. The very suspects ORAL was meant to confront may use the cracks in the process to slip away, smiling.

Let us pause here and examine the unfolding ORAL situation through three lenses: First, ORAL was designed to be a scalpel in the surgeon’s hand, precise, sharp, and life-saving. But in the current climate, it risks becoming a rusting blade in a trembling fist, more symbolic than functional. Also, Mr. Mahama’s mission must move from political performance to prosecutorial power. The delay in ORAL’s execution creates a credibility crisis, a corrosion of the confidence once placed in him by voters. Third, Mr. Mahama, if not NOW?, When? If not you, Mr. President, who?

If there is any lesson Mr. Mahama and the NDC ought never to forget, it is the searing message delivered by voters on December 7th, 2016. After a term marred by perceptions of impunity and aloofness to public frustrations, Ghanaians turned their backs on the NDC in spectacular fashion. The defeat was not just electoral; it was spiritual. It was the people’s way of saying, “We trusted you but you failed us.”

Fast forward to 2025. The mood is different, yet dangerously familiar. Ghanaians are again looking to the NDC with cautious hope. But hope, when betrayed twice, rarely knocks a third time. This is the cautionary echo: if ORAL stumbles, if it is seen as a smokescreen rather than a sword, the NDC could suffer a fate far worse than in 2016. The people’s patience is thinner. Their voices are louder. And their expectations, higher.

A specific concern arising now is what many call the destruction of “hard-care”, a term referring to decisive, unapologetic governance. If ORAL is watered down in an attempt to avoid rocking political boats or upsetting entrenched interests, it will signal that the government lacks the fortitude to fight corruption seriously. The slow space in which ORAL currently resides gives the impression of soft justice, one that whispers where it should thunder. And in that silence, suspects dance free.

Already, speculation is rife about “untouchables” in both the current and past administrations. The fear is that Mr. Mahama’s government, in trying to appear balanced and avoid political witch-hunting accusations, will dilute ORAL to a ceremonial programme, rich in press statements, but poor in prosecutions.

Dear Mr. President, you do not have the luxury of time. ORAL must work, and it must work NOW! This is not merely a campaign promise, it is a moral obligation to man and country. You have already made history. Do not let history remember you as the man who promised recovery but delivered a retreat. Reignite the momentum that brought ORAL to life. Appoint bold and qualified individuals to lead the fight against corruption that has underdeveloped our Motherland. Secure bipartisan parliamentary backing. Engage the public. Protect the whistleblowers. And, most of all, act NOW!

Mr. President, if ORAL fails, the NDC fails. And if the NDC fails again, Ghana’s electorate resolute and unforgiving will send an even clearer message than they did in 2016. That day will not be a celebration of democracy. It will be a funeral of failed promises.

In conclusion, ORAL must not become a cautionary tale. It must be a case study in effective governance. President Mahama, you and the NDC still has the chance to write a new chapter in Ghana’s anti-corruption journey. But you must act boldly, decisive, wisely, and act NOW! Because in politics, as in life, the second chance is often the last.