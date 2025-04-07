ICC graduates over 100 Ghanaians with various professional certifications

The International Certification Centre (ICC) proudly hosted a graduation ceremony for over 100 Ghanaian professionals who have successfully completed various certification programs.

This milestone event marks a significant step forward for these individuals, equipping them with globally recognized credentials in fields such as business, finance, HR, and risk management.

The ceremony, held on April 4,2025 was attended by esteemed guests from academia, industry, and government, highlighting the Centre's commitment to advancing careers through expert-led training and transformative courses.

The graduates, hailing from diverse backgrounds and institutions, were awarded certifications that align with the Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM) standards, recognized in several countries worldwide.

The ICC's programs are designed to be comprehensive, offering a curriculum that incorporates the latest global trends and industry insights. The Centre's faculty includes experienced educators and industry leaders who provide mentorship and support throughout the learning journey.

The graduates expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their professional capabilities, noting that the ICC's certification has opened new doors for career advancement and entrepreneurship.

"The knowledge and networking opportunities provided by the ICC have been invaluable," said one graduate. "I am confident that this certification will significantly impact my career trajectory," Rita Oppong who graduated told the media.

The graduation ceremony concluded with a call to action, encouraging the new graduates to leverage their skills to drive innovation and leadership in their respective fields.

About the International Certification Centre (ICC)

The International Certification Centre (ICC) is a leading professional training and development institution in Ghana, dedicated to equipping individuals with globally recognized certifications that enhance career growth and industry relevance.

Through its affiliation with esteemed awarding bodies like the Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), ICC offers a range of high-demand programs including Chartered Risk Analyst (CRA), Chartered Occupational Health and Safety Professional (COHSP), Chartered Data Analyst (CDA), Chartered Financial Manager (CFM), Chartered Monitoring and Evaluation Professional (CMEP), and Certified Cybersecurity Compliance Professional (CCCP).

These comprehensive courses are designed to provide practical skills, global credentials, and leadership readiness for professionals across various sectors. With experienced faculty, industry-aligned content, and a commitment to excellence, ICC continues to serve as a trusted partner for professional development in Ghana and across Africa.