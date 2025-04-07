ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS launches 50th anniversary celebration

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Education Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS launches 50th anniversary celebration
MON, 07 APR 2025

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School in Atwima Trabuom, Ashanti Region, has officially launched its 50th anniversary celebration.

The theme for this milestone is "50 Years of Educational Excellence & Nurturing Tomorrow's Leaders!"

The launch event took place on Friday, April 4, 2025, and was attended by hundreds of stakeholders in the education sector, including heads of other senior high schools, representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, alumni, local chiefs, and more.

Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, Chairperson of the Planning Committee and a Judge at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Tanzania and the Court of Appeal in Ghana, announced that the main celebration is scheduled for October 2025. This event will include a variety of activities such as a symposium, mentorship programs for students, fundraising events, and more.

Justice Adjei called on all stakeholders to support the school as it celebrates this important milestone. Similarly, the Board Chairperson, Felicia Dapaa Agyeman, commended all partners of the school for their support and reaffirmed the board's commitment to ensuring the school continues to excel. She expressed the board's determination to help the school attain even greater heights among its peers.

Headmistress Emilia Denutsi highlighted the school's recent achievements in academics, sports, and national science and math quizzes. She expressed her gratitude to the teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni, and various individuals and groups that have supported the school.

Notably, Madam Emilia acknowledged the significant contribution of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the school, disclosing that his support has enabled the asphalt paving of the school's compound.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, MD of Precious Minerals Marketing Company Goldbod doesn't have too much power — Sammy Gyamfi

1 hour ago

Dr. Victor Bampoe, NHIS Boss Private Health Facility Association withdraws suspension of service to NHIS card...

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park

2 hours ago

Osahen Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to stay hopeful, emphasizes reorganization and faith Osahen Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to stay hopeful, emphasizes reorganization and fa...

2 hours ago

National Security operatives uncover BoG money boxes at Sapeiman crime scene National Security operatives uncover BoG money boxes at Sapeiman crime scene

2 hours ago

Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer

2 hours ago

Ignore ‘unGhanaian, evil propaganda,’ Prof Jane Naana doing well – Ablakwa Ignore ‘unGhanaian, evil propaganda,’ Prof Jane Naana doing well – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

NPP to meet over drug trafficking allegations, postpones disciplinary meeting with Adwoa Safo NPP to meet over drug trafficking allegations, postpones disciplinary meeting wi...

2 hours ago

Sapeiman fake gold bust: National Security tracking mastermind – Jakpa Sapeiman fake gold bust: National Security tracking mastermind – Jakpa

2 hours ago

Ablakwa tours Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria Ablakwa tours Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line