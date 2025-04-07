Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School in Atwima Trabuom, Ashanti Region, has officially launched its 50th anniversary celebration.

The theme for this milestone is "50 Years of Educational Excellence & Nurturing Tomorrow's Leaders!"

The launch event took place on Friday, April 4, 2025, and was attended by hundreds of stakeholders in the education sector, including heads of other senior high schools, representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, alumni, local chiefs, and more.

Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, Chairperson of the Planning Committee and a Judge at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Tanzania and the Court of Appeal in Ghana, announced that the main celebration is scheduled for October 2025. This event will include a variety of activities such as a symposium, mentorship programs for students, fundraising events, and more.

Justice Adjei called on all stakeholders to support the school as it celebrates this important milestone. Similarly, the Board Chairperson, Felicia Dapaa Agyeman, commended all partners of the school for their support and reaffirmed the board's commitment to ensuring the school continues to excel. She expressed the board's determination to help the school attain even greater heights among its peers.

Headmistress Emilia Denutsi highlighted the school's recent achievements in academics, sports, and national science and math quizzes. She expressed her gratitude to the teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni, and various individuals and groups that have supported the school.

Notably, Madam Emilia acknowledged the significant contribution of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the school, disclosing that his support has enabled the asphalt paving of the school's compound.