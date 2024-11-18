ModernGhana logo
Ghana Gas has completed over 400 CSR projects across the country; committed to doing more – CEO Dr. Asante assures

Oil and Gas Ghana Gas CEO, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante
MON, 18 NOV 2024
Ghana Gas CEO, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Limited Company (Ghana Gas), Dr. Ben K.D. Asante has assured of the company’s commitment to embarking on more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in the country.

Speaking at a Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra on Sunday, November 17, he disclosed that since 2017, 404 projects have been completed by Ghana Gas across the 16 regions in the country.

Indicating that 88 of such projects are underway, Dr. Asante added that there will be more.

Ghana Gas has strategically directed its CSR efforts towards addressing key needs in various communities.

The company’s projects have made a significant impact in areas such as education, health, water and sanitation, road infrastructure, support for sports, skills training, and livelihood programmes.

Meanwhile, Ghana Gas has saved the country US$250 million through its transition from Sinopec to Ghanaian engineers.

According to CEO Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, the substantial cost savings and job creation are a result of the company’s indigenization efforts and operational efficiency.

In his briefing to the press on Sunday, he stated that the company has demonstrated its commitment to fostering local expertise and advancing national development.

“In April 2017, Ghana Gas fully indigenized the operations and maintenance of its Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and associated pipelines and this initiative has also led to the creation of about 1000 jobs, including both permanent and contract positions,” Dr Ben Asante explained.

He mentioned that the company’s success also extends to maintenance and certification milestones.

“Post-indigenization, we have completed three major shutdowns and maintenance projects and achieved ISO 45001: 2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems”, the CEO added.

He hinted that Ghana Gas is also advancing towards ISO 14001 certification for environmental management systems.

