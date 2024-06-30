IGP leaked tape committee cites Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi for for perjury

The ad-hoc Parliamentary committee which probed the leaked tape over the plot by some senior police officers to remove the Inspector-General of Police from office has cited two of the officers who appeared before the committee for perjury.

The committee in its report presented to Parliament said the two officers Supt. George Lysander Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi were found to have told lies in their responses to the committee under oath.

“Supt. Gyebi during his testimony under oath, on 31st August, 2023 denied ever speaking to Chief Bugri Naabu directly on his phone or on the phone of Supt Asare. However, when he appeared before the Committee again on 10th October 2023, he changed his earlier testimony and affirmed that he indeed spoke to Chief Bugri Naabu on the phone.”

The Committee further said: “Supt. Asare also in answering a question under oath posed by Hon Petr Lanchene Toobu on 4th September, 2023 on whether he was present when Chief Bugri Naabu spoke to Supt Emmanuel Gyebi on phone, he responded in the negative. However, he changed his initial response to this question to the affirmative when he appeared before the Committee on 10th October 2023.

The committee therefore recommended that the two be given stiff punishment for their conduct.

“The Committee is of the view that Supt Asare and Supt Gyebi appeared to have acted in contempt of Parliament pursuant to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000) as revised by Order 13 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024).

“In this regard, the Committee is of the opinion that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action”.

The three officers were heard on the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Daniel Bugri Naabu.

-Citi Newsroom