ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oti Region: Menuso residents appeal for telephone network connectivity 

  Sat, 29 Jun 2024
Social News Oti Region: Menuso residents appeal for telephone network connectivity 
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Residents of Menuso, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, have appealed to mobile communications companies and the government to link them onto the mobile network connectivity highway.

They said the border community needs vital facility to make communication easy, especially in time of terrorists attack.

They said the continued absence of the facility in the community put them at risk.

They said they have to climb trees and anthills in search of network to make or receive calls, when the need arises and that this deprived them of accessing vital information on time and derailed their business efforts.

The appeal was through Mr. Baba Abdul Rahman, a former Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area at a community meeting with the Police and Ghana Immigration Service Personnel from the Menuso Border Post.

Mr Smith Tagba, Headman for Agbo Kordzi supported the call and said now that terrorists attacks in the subregion are increasingly becoming a worrying trend, reporting attack on the border community to the security agencies would be difficult because of the poor network connectivity.

He said the community members are living in fear and panic due to the absence of the facility in the town.

Mr Tagba, also a former Assemblyman for the area, said all attempts to bring authorities to act on the issue has failed.

He thus renewed their appeal for installation of a mast as any attack on the community would be disastrous.

GNA

Top Stories

9 hours ago

AFP - THEO ROUBY France bans election weekend rallies, extends curfew in New Caledonia

9 hours ago

Incumbent President Ghazouani has promised his supporters 'a resounding first-round victory'. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP) Mauritanians vote in presidential election with incumbent tipped to win

9 hours ago

Rights activists said police opened fire indiscriminately. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File) At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW

9 hours ago

Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing

9 hours ago

June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

9 hours ago

Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Economist Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Econ...

9 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo We can't allow unpatriotic people to inflict hardship on Ghanaians — Prof Gyampo...

9 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu ‘Significant initial victory’ — Ablakwa reacts to NPRA’s order halting SSNIT hot...

9 hours ago

Professor Ranaford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana It's unacceptable political party manifestos aren't out 5 months to election — P...

12 hours ago

Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends

Just in....
body-container-line