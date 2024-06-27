Stop subscribing to unlicensed digital lending mobile apps — CSA cautions

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Ghana’s cybersecurity regulator, has raised concerns about a resurgence in cases of cyberbullying by owners of unlicensed digital lending mobile applications.

In a public statement dated June 27, the CSA said it has received over 130 reports so far in 2024 of mobile app owners using "extortion tactics" against loan borrowers.

These tactics, they say, include threatening to share nude photos on social media or label victims as criminals if they do not repay loans.

“We have noted increased incidents of cyberbullying experienced by users of digital lending mobile applications,” said the CSA statement.

It cautioned the public against using dozens of mobile apps it has identified, saying borrowers who use the services "do so at their own risk" as the apps are not licensed or compliant with Ghana's data protection and banking laws.

The cyber watchdog observes app owners automatically credit small loan amounts before using bullying to force repayment with excessive interest.

It said victims continued to be harassed even after paying back loans.

See details concerning a number of the apps the regulator has identified in the statement below;