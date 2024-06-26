NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sekyere Afram Plains explores agriculture potentials with Chinse investors

George Akom, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency, has harnessed the agricultural potential of the district by bringing in a high-powered delegation of investors from China.

This partnership aims to explore and enhance the district's agricultural value chain.

Sekyere Afram Plains district in the Ashanti region boasts the largest expanse of arable land suitable for cultivating a variety of food crops and other agricultural products. With around 80 percent of the population engaged in manual and individual farming, the district has faced challenges in advancing to mechanized farming and accessing markets for farm produce, causing some farmers to lose interest in farming activities.

Recognizing the district's untapped agricultural potential, George Akom has made a concerted effort to attract international investors with the capacity to establish factories that support the agriculture sector's value chain. The visiting delegation engaged with farmers, agricultural experts, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to discuss the establishment of factories in the district.

The proposed factories will focus on rice milling, starch production, poultry feed, and furniture making, utilizing the district's agricultural produce. Additionally, demonstration farms will be set up to facilitate the transfer of knowledge in technology farming and modern agricultural practices.

The establishment of these factories is expected to create around 2,000 jobs and provide technical assistance to farmers, helping them increase their yields and supply raw materials to the factories. The delegation visited various proposed land sites, totaling approximately 250 acres, for the factory setups.

George Akom expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their bold investment in the district, which he believes will address many of the challenges faced by local farmers. He also commended the chiefs and stakeholders for their support of the project.

The farmers welcomed the initiative, describing it as a long-awaited dream and a significant breakthrough for the district. The delegation assured the community of their commitment to working with all stakeholders to achieve high production levels for both export and local consumption.