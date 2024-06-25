Accra Zongo Chief marks Durbar of Chiefs

Thousands of people, including prominent chiefs, politicians, and queen mothers from the Zongo communities in the Greater Accra Region and across the country, gathered on Sunday at Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Accra, to mark the annual durbar of chiefs.

The durbar, which aims to unite Muslim tribal chiefs and traditional leaders from various communities, was led by Sarki Dr. Alhaji Yahaya Hamisu Bako.

The colorful and well-organized event, held under the theme "Ensuring Peaceful Elections in December 2024 - The Role of the Youth and Traditional Leaders," provided an opportunity for the Zongo Chiefs to engage the youth on the importance of promoting peace before, during, and after the December election.

The youth were urged to prioritize peace ahead of the December polls and consider the lives of children and women before engaging in any form of violence. They were encouraged to reject any offers from politicians to commit crimes and to boldly say no to political violence.

Parents, especially mothers, were encouraged to advise their children on the importance of promoting peace. Mothers, who have significant influence on their children, were urged to join the call for peace.

It was noted that many politicians have enrolled their children in universities abroad to become better individuals, yet they often use ordinary Ghanaian youth for political gains during elections.

The four-hour durbar, characterized by cultural and traditional performances from the Hausa and other tribal communities, aimed to deepen the bond between the Hausa people and other tribes in Zongo.

The arrival of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Dr. Yahaya Hamisu Bako, along with his entourage of other chiefs and royal guards, signified the commencement of the event. The gathering vibrated with traditional drumming, dance performances, and the Taure (Magical performance) group.

The streets outside the durbar grounds were filled with thousands of people cheering the sub-chiefs in a procession, featuring horse riding, through the principal streets to the durbar grounds.

The Moshie Chief of Okaikai Central, the Moshie Chief of Ablekuma Central, Naaba Tigri, and other chiefs and queen mothers joined the event in their beautiful chieftaincy regalia.

The Greater Accra Zongo Chief also installed the Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, who was born and raised in Sabon Zongo, with the title of u'wan Giwa of the Zongo communities in Ghana. The Second Lady was represented by her aide, Hajia Baawe, another prominent figure in the Zongo community.

A fundraising ceremony for the construction of Madrasas (Islamic School Project) attracted many prominent members of society, including the Chairman of the occasion, the Kasoa Odikro, Sani Mohammed Yusif, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, former NPP Parliamentary aspirant Mr. Collins Amoah, the Development Queen Mother of Osu Ashante Manye Naa Odofeley Wornor I, Hajia Hajara Kariki, Giwan Maata Hausawa Ankara, Hajia Fati Rashid, Sarauniya Zango Ankara, the office of the second lady, Magajias of various Zongo communities, and other chiefs who donated towards the construction of the Islamic Schools.

Other activities, such as a clean-up exercise, a football gala competition, registration for National Health Insurance Cards, and health and eye screenings, were held a few days before the main durbar.

Addressing the durbar, the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Dr. Yahaya Hamisu Bako, expressed gratitude to the Second Lady, Her Excellency Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, and all the chiefs present for their support of the Zongo community's development. He called on the Second Lady to frequently visit the palace and explore ways to further support and reshape the palace and the community.