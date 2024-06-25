Nkrumah, Ghana Is Not Free Ever - The Second Independence Of The Nation Will Occur On December 7, 2024

“The independence of Ghana is meaningless until it is linked to the total liberation of Africa.” This statement was part of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s speech when the nation achieved its independence on March 6, 1957. Even though Nkrumah was talking about the entire liberation of the African continent from the hands of the harsh and cruel colonial masters, Ghanaians needed to fight for their emancipation from the wicked NPP government on December 7, 2024.

Decades after European colonialists oppressed the Black Continent, a wave of struggles for independence erupted throughout Africa. Racism made the white man always seem superior to the black man; as a result, they needed fearless African leaders to set their people free from the white man's clutches, which had thoroughly established him as the authority everywhere they went. Nonetheless, Ghana formally declared its independence from Great Britain on March 6, 1957.

"At long last, the battle has ended and Ghana, your dear country, is now free forever.” I can only imagine the joy and excitement that drove Dr. Nkrumah to make this momentous declaration, little realizing that Ghana would fight for its second independence someday. Nkrumah had no choice, the people, who wanted to destroy Ghana, forced him to adopt one political party and then subjected him to physical and mental torture. The destructive Akyem politicians, relatives have taken over Ghana today, treating Ghanaians with the same brutality that their forefathers inflicted upon Ghanaians.

With them in Ghanaian politics such as Ofori-Atta and Akufo Addo, their hunger for power to transform Ghana into a better nation has been filled with deceit. The claims that Ghana would become the “Dubai of Africa,” that corruption would be combated like never before, and that illegal mining, which has ruined Ghana's environment and contaminated its main rivers, would be permanently resolved, all proved to be hollow boasts. The country has been overrun by the NPP, like the Mafia in Sicily.

The economy was irreparably damaged by widespread corruption and money laundering, which also resulted in a sharp decline in investments and the closure of many businesses. The government of Ghana, which had previously assured the people that it would never look to the IMF for financial support, resorted to the organization for financial assistance. The rules introduced by the IMF to secure the funding required by the government affected a wide range of individuals, including pensioners, taking some into their unprepared graves with sadness.

It is tragic that Ghanaians now have to bear the burden of the persistent corruption and incompetence of the government of Ken Ofori-Atta, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Akufo Addo. Following the implementation of the mandatory E-Levy, hundreds of small-scale enterprises in Ghana were destroyed, and the irate citizens withdrew their money from the mobile system. The NPP's ascent to power has been much more disastrous than the period of the colonial masters before Ghana's 1957 independence struggle.

Imagine a president who claims to be a lawyer but has no regard for the law. Akufo Addo is the only Ghanaian leader who has been a tyrant, refused to listen to the complaints of the people, and has violated the nation's constitution many times. In an attempt to facilitate corruption, he appointed his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, as Finance Minister. This led to a massive debt of GH658.6 billion with no accountability, and an increase in financial crimes, while NPP politicians stole money to keep at home with impunity.

With a strong economy, thriving companies, and lucrative investments, Ghana was supposed to be among the top countries in West Africa under the leadership of John Mahama. However, all of that stopped when the NPP took office. An ex-NPP politician later disclosed that Jean Mensa, acting on behalf of Akufo Addo, and the highest number of judges to the Supreme Court to shield him from prosecution for his corrupting activities, had rigged both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Drawing from the motivational statement of Nkrumah, "It is evident that we need to discover an African solution to our issues and that this can only be found in African unity," On December 7, 2024, Ghanaians will battle to free themselves from the brutal grasp of the Akyem Mafia. “Divided, we are powerless; united, we could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world,” said Nkrumah.