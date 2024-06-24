Outrage about Davido’s fidelity is idiotic — Life Coach

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi

Renowned Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi has waded into the controversy surrounding Grammy-nominated musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his fiancée Chioma Rowland.

On several occasions, there have been widespread reports alleging that Davido has been unfaithful to Chioma.

Photos and videos which circulates on social media appear to show the "Fall" singer getting cozy with other women at parties and events.

This has led to outrage from many of Davido's fans, who feel he is not being true to Chioma ahead of their highly anticipated wedding scheduled for June 25.

However, in a recent social media post, Solomon Buchi spoke out against the public outrage, insisting it is "idiotic."

In the post shared X, Mr. Buchi wrote: "The outrage about Davido's fidelity is idiotic, because most people do not care about them, they just care about gossip and scandals for social media takes. Nobody on social media cares about celebrities that deeply."

"If Chioma and Davido split up, let it be because they just can’t work, and not because people wanna see them split,” he stressed.

Buchi also expressed happiness for the couple, stating: "There’s someone for everyone, no matter the social disapproval. Everyone gets the love they think they deserve, and we should be okay with that."