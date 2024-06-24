ModernGhana logo
Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death

MON, 24 JUN 2024

A man believed to be in his mid-twenties has been burnt to death for suspected theft at Wassa Gumisa in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The man who was part of three gangs who escaped the crime scene after attempted stealing a motorbike, left him behind at the 'mercy' of his attackers.

Images available to modernghana.com show the top part of his body burnt beyond recognition and left on the road in the community.

Reports say, the action taken by the attackers on Sunday dawn, June 23 2024, was premised on a recent disinterment and thievery that have been occurring in the community in the past few months.

Information further gathered shows that the youth in the area are vigilant and are likely to spare no one suspected of engaging in criminal activity in the area.

The Police is currently looking for the other three (3) accomplices currently at large.

The body has since been taken to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.

Kojo Fletcher
Kojo Fletcher

Western Region CorrespondentPage: KojoFletcher

Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death

