Government says it has initiated processes to improve the deplorable portions of the Nungua-Barrier interchange section of the Nungua to Sakumono road.

This, the government said, was an interim measure to improve the surface of the road and make it more motorable to bring relief to commuters and residents as it continued negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resumption of work on the three-tier Nungua-barrier interchange.

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways, who made the disclosure during a working visit to the site, on Tuesday, said government had, therefore, contracted local construction firm, Kingspok Company Limited to undertake the rehabilitation exercise.

The scope of work on the 3-km rehabilitation work, which starts from the Nungua-Barrier Interchange to Sakumono Estate Junction involves reshaping and asphalting of all deplorable portions of the road.

The rehabilitation work is expected to last for two months.

The Nungua-Barrier Interchange is a three-tier interchange project, which forms part of the La-Beach Completion Project under the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project.

The project, which commenced in November 2020, was initially scheduled for completion in November 2022 but extended to February 2023.

However, work on the project has stalled for months now, a situation Mr Asenso-Boakye attributed to the country's ongoing debt exchange programme.

He bemoaned the situation indicating that it had negatively impacted major road projects including ongoing roads in Takoradi, Ashaiman and Tema-Aflao, which were being undertaken by the government.

He explained that the Nungua-Barrier interchange was dear to the heart of government due to its strategic location and the prospect it held to boost trade in the country.

“This area is a strategic location in terms of the population density, in terms of the businesses in this area, this is why the government is implementing such major intervention,” he said.

“So, when the project stalled, it is natural that it will create inconvenience for the people and that is why government has now decided not to wait till we conclude with negotiations with the IMF, but come here and undertake remedial work,” the Minister added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government was, therefore, aware of the negative impact the stalled project was having on both motorise and residents and had taken steps to address it.

“Once completed, it will resolve all the major problems here that commuters and road users are facing in this community,” he indicated.

Also, the Minister said, the government had also taken steps to improve all accessed roads used as diversion roads because of the project’s construction.

Again, he said, the government had engaged a contractor to rehabilitate 19km of Nungua township roads to bring relief to the residents and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, drivers who ply that stretch urged the government to fast track the said rehabilitation work to alleviate their plight.

