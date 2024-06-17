ModernGhana logo
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Politics

Bawumia has been vice president for almost 8 years with no corrupt records — Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Bawumia's 2024 campaign team says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has no corrupt traces or records since assuming office as the Vice President of Ghana.

According to the former presidential staffer, Bawumia has been Vice President for almost eight years in office and no one has been able to point accusing fingers at his work or tag him as corrupt.

On episode five (5) of his 'The Next Chapter' show, Miracles Aboagye noted that Bawumia's leadership qualities, his passion for his job, truthfulness, and humility are undoubted but the same cannot be said about his arch-rival former president John Dramani Mahama.

He noted that the NDC who tries so much to force corruption tag on Dr. Bawumia is something rational Ghanaians can clearly describe as propaganda.

"There's no doubt that Dr Bawumia is respectful and not corrupt. He's been Vice president for almost eight years in this country with no corrupt traces. He's the only vice president in recent years with no bad records. His opponent even sometimes levels several allegations against him but none tallies," he stated.

Miracles Aboagye noted that the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NCC) is corrupt and incompetent. He said, "For people like us in the New Patriotic Party, we know that between Dr Bawumia and his opponent Mr John Mahama, His Excellency the former president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is far advanced and his words can justify these."

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

