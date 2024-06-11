I personally don't accept Central Region being amongst poorest in Ghana — Justina Marigold Assan

The Central Region Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, has voiced her dissatisfaction with the label of the Central Region as one of the poorest in Ghana.

She emphasized that, considering the vast human, material, and other resources available in the region, such a tag is difficult to accept.

Mrs. Assan made these remarks during an address at the Pempamsie Hotel Conference Centre on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, welcoming participants from the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to deliberate on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Reports and receive training on Statabank.

While disagreeing with the region's label of poverty, she acknowledged that statisticians from the Ghana Statistical Service would help participants understand the extent of the poverty challenge. "Are you poor?" she rhetorically asked, prompting laughter from the audience. "For me, I don't accept the Central Region being one of the poorest," she affirmed.

She urged participants to take the two-day session seriously and contribute to changing the region's narrative, highlighting that poverty is not only about income absence but also involves various daily deprivations.

Recognizing the importance of the MPI, Mrs. Assan noted that it is a powerful tool capturing the multifaceted nature of poverty by examining factors like education, health, living standards, and other critical variables. She stressed that the MPI's comprehensive approach offers a deeper understanding of poverty dynamics within the region's districts.

The Minister encouraged all MMDAs to dispassionately examine the findings, as they provide insights beyond traditional poverty measures, highlighting the report's merits in identifying specific areas of deprivation and necessary measures to alleviate poverty.

She further emphasized the region's rich cultural and natural heritage and agricultural potential, acknowledging significant developmental strides but stressing the need to address critical challenges for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Mr. Adjovor Patric from the Economics Directorate of the Ghana Statistical Service, the lead facilitator for the program, shared that according to the MPI, there are approximately 2,770,351 households in the Central Region. Of this number, 22.5% (623,329 households) are poor, with the intensity of poverty among the poor at 43.6%.

The two-day training workshop, under the auspices of the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Councils, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, brought together officers from the Central Regional Coordinating Council, several MMDCEs, District Statisticians, District Coordinating Directors, planners, and others from various assemblies in the region.