Ghana Institute of Planning commends government's tree planting initiative

LISTEN

The Ghana Institute of Planning (GIP) has commended the government for the Green Ghana initiative which is helping to restore and increase forest cover as well as mitigate the impact of climate change.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo's tree planting project is a laudable initiative with the potential to offset fossil fuel emissions," stated Planner Percy Anaab Bukari, the National President of GIP.

Interacting with the media in Sunyani over the weekend about the significance of tree planting, Planner Anaab Bukari said trees play a vital role not only in settlement design but also in the global carbon cycle, adding that the Green Ghana project is a visionary and clear roadmap towards decarbonating the environment for sustainable ecosystems.

He noted that tree planting and nurturing should be a corporate culture and a frequent exercise towards improving and sustaining natural habitats.

He therefore charged all the Chapters of GIP to consciously incorporate it into their day-to-day activities and applauded the Sunyani Zone of GIP for their impressive and significant contribution to the tree planting exercise on June 7, 2024, during Green Ghana Day, on the theme "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow."

Awareness creation

The Sunyani Zone of GIP organized a two-day event of awareness creation and tree planting exercise on June 6th and 7th, to commemorate the 2024 Green Ghana Day.

Last weekend, it organized and supported an exercise to plant trees at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital and Senior High School (SHS) in Fiapre, Sunyani, as part of the Sunyani Forest District's 400,000 trees planting target.

Planner Anaab Bukari stated that trees play a very essential part in human life, and therefore, the GIP has embraced the tree-growing project.

He observed the devastating impact of climate change in recent years requires a new culture, decisions, and performance actions from all institutions and individuals to collectively curb the alarming consequences.

In that regard, he urged other chapters of the GIP across the country to emulate the impressive job done by the Sunyani Zone.

Planner Bukari emphasized that employees at all levels should be willing to tackle the issues of climate change through tree growing and other mitigation initiatives, suggesting that it was necessary for "everybody to plant and nurture at least one tree every year."

He suggested that planted trees should be constantly monitored to accurately assess the mortality and survival rate for future actions.