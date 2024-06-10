Planting trees while destroying forests contradict Green Ghana Day — William Boadi

LISTEN

In recent weeks, President Nana Akufo-Addo has been publicly planting trees in Accra as part of the "Green Ghana Project," an initiative aimed at combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.

This highly publicized effort has showcased the President and other officials actively engaging in environmental conservation.

However, this display starkly contrasts with ongoing issues of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, and rampant deforestation in Ghana's forest reserves. The destructive impact of galamsey on large swathes of forest reserves, causing severe deforestation and extensive environmental degradation—including water pollution and loss of biodiversity—raises serious questions about the authenticity and efficacy of the government's environmental policies.

Mr. William Boadu, Executive Director of the Educate Africa Institute (EAI), expressed concerns in an interview, stating that despite the symbolic tree planting, the reality on the ground tells a different story. He indicated that the government has been criticized for its inconsistent and often ineffective efforts to combat galamsey, which remains rampant in many parts of the country.

Furthermore, reports of illegal logging and deforestation in protected forest reserves highlight a significant gap between the government's rhetoric and action. Trees are being felled at an alarming rate, often with little to no oversight, contributing to the loss of critical habitats and exacerbating the effects of climate change.

According to Boadu, the juxtaposition of planting trees in urban areas while failing to protect existing forests and curb illegal mining activities presents a glaring contradiction in the President's environmental policies. He stressed that the environmental challenges facing Ghana require more than symbolic gestures.

President Akufo-Addo's tree-planting efforts, while visually impactful, must be matched with decisive action against illegal mining and deforestation, Boadu advised. He insisted that only through genuine, consistent leadership can Ghana hope to achieve its environmental goals and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The government must align its actions with its stated commitments and demonstrate true patriotism by safeguarding the nation's natural resources, Mr. William Boadu concluded.