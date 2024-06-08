Reverend Charles Owusu has expressed admiration for the competence and resilience of Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe in her handling of the high-profile ambulance trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, commended Justice Asare-Botwe for her commitment to “the truth” and fair justice.

He highlighted her determination to continue the case despite the controversies.

The trial recently caused stir when a telephone recording between Richard Jakpa, a third accused in the case, and the Attorney-General was leaked.

The NDC attempted to use the tape to implicate Godfred Dame in court but Justice Asare-Botwe ruled that the recording lacked proper substance against the Attorney-General.

Reacting to the judge's steadfastness, Charles Owusu warns parties involved to be cautious.

"Don't joke with her," he warned, vouching for her integrity and professionalism.

Owusu further expressed his hope that Justice Asare-Botwe would eventually ascend to the highest judicial position in the country.

"My prayer is for her to live long and become a Chief Justice in the country," he stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.