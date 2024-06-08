ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 08 Jun 2024 Commodity News

Ghana’s gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines

Ghanas gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines
LISTEN

Ghana's gold production increased by 8.3% to 4 million ounces in 2023, up from 3.7 million ounces the previous year, according to data from the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

This marks the country's highest output since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production growth was primarily driven by an expansion in the output of small-scale miners, which offset a decline in the large-scale sub-sector. Gold production in the large-scale sub-sector fell from 3.1 million ounces in 2022 to 2.9 million ounces in 2023, a decrease of 4.9%.

In contrast, the small-scale sub-sector saw a significant increase, growing by 70.6% from 0.66 million ounces to 1.1 million ounces over the same period.

Gold output is projected to reach between 4.3 and 4.5 million ounces in 2024, with new projects such as Newmont’s Ahafo North and Cardinal Resource’s Namdini Gold Mine expected to contribute to this growth.

Additionally, manganese production is forecast to rise to 5 million tonnes, bauxite to between 1.2 million and 1.5 million tonnes, and diamond exports to approximately 220,000 to 250,000 carats.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Sam Ankrah Economic crisis: Ghanaians living like magicians — Sam Ankrah

23 minutes ago

EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

1 hour ago

Naa Koryoo Naa Koryoo’s arrest a political persecution – Sewarkpor

1 hour ago

Ghanas gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines Ghana’s gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines

1 hour ago

Paa Kwesi Nduom Ken Ofori-Atta orchestrated GN Bank's collapse to serve political interests — Pa...

2 hours ago

NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyre...

2 hours ago

Mahama Mahama accuses Police of intimidating Naa Koryoo to protect Hawa Koomson

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta Blakk Rasta describes Martin Amidu as coward, noisemaker in corruption fight

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Naa Koryoo’s detention will needlessly raise Ghana’s political temperature — Mah...

4 hours ago

FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parliamentary candidate #FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parlia...

Just in....
body-container-line