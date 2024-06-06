Beyond Beauty: The Empowerment Agenda Of The Face Of Tiv Taraba Pageant -Mrs Temaji

LISTEN

According to the Founder/Director of the Face of the Tiv Taraba Pageant (FTTP), Mrs. Lucy Desmond Temaji, Pageants are no longer ‘just another beauty contest’ anymore. It is a platform for showcasing empowerment, diversity, intelligence and leadership. People who take part in pageants have utilised the platform to empower others like them while many others have also used pageants as a way to advance in their careers, despite the diverse professions they chose. Sensitive and important topics like climate change, women abuse, human trafficking, wars, freedom of speech, religion etc are addressed.

Some even come up with sustainable solutions which are then implemented, slowly and steadily improving the society they live in. Persons from indigenous communities, no matter which social or economic status they belong from, stand a chance to represent their tribe and win the competition. Winning such a prestigious title makes their voice reach the masses. People want to know more about them, where they come from, their life stories and this inspires several lives all across the globe. This is why the ‘Crown and the sash’ really matters. The stage provides a platform for empowerment. It is a revolution in itself!

Besides, she says, the preparation and determination that goes into pageantry are aspects many people probably aren’t aware of. One has to work on their interpersonal communication, oratory skills, presentation skills, their walk, fitness and appearance, building an overall personality to put forth the best version of themselves.

Mrs Temaji further explains that Pageants are for empowering people who have a vision of making themselves stronger, empower others to do the same, and come together as one. Unity in diversity and empowerment are some of the things we should focus on more than just the physical beauty of the people who compete.

Mrs Temaji believes that empowerment for women and gender equality can only be achieved by transforming the conditions of their oppression and exploitation. To do this, she argues that women should not be considered as a separate group because of their sex, but due to class thus allegiance must be upheld to working-class and impoverished women. Mrs Temaji concluded.