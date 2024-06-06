Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has engaged in a heated exchange with Government Spokesperson Kofi Tonto on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show.

The discussion centered on the respective visions of John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

During the debate, Kofi Tonto challenged Pratt’s comments by asking if he agreed that Mahama's call for a new vision suggests that his previous one was flawed.

In reaction, Pratt retorted, "Do I look like Joyce Bawa Mogtari? I'm not Joyce Bawa Mogtari," making it clear that he is not the spokesperson for the former President.

