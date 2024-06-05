ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: You're important than MPs, I'll give you cars, fuel, accommodation, money if elected president Akua — Donkor promise journalists, teachers

General News Akua Donkor
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Akua Donkor

In a bold declaration during an engagement with the media, Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor, leader and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, unveiled ambitious plans aimed at uplifting journalists and teachers if elected President in the December 7 general elections.

Addressing members of the press, Akua Donkor outlined her vision for the country, emphasizing the pivotal role of journalists in disseminating information to the public. "If I become president," she declared, "I will give journalists cars, money, accommodation, and free fuel. You are all more important than Members of Parliament because you disseminate our messages to the public."

Akua Donkor's commitment to supporting the media industry did not stop there. She adamantly pledged to safeguard press freedom, vowing, "No one will oppress the media under my administration."

She extended her promises beyond the realm of journalism, acknowledging the fundamental importance of teachers in Ghana. "Teachers will be properly taken care of," she affirmed, recognizing their role as the foundation of every country.

The politician's pledges have sparked both interest and skepticism among the public, with many eager to see how such ambitious promises would be realized if she were to ascend to the highest office of the land.

As Ghana prepares for upcoming elections, Donkor's proposals serve as a focal point for discussion and scrutiny, underscoring the significance of addressing the needs of both the media and the striking teachers in national development agendas.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

