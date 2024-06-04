Movement for Change: Alan Kyerematen energizes Koforidua

Koforidua town in the Eastern Region has been abuzzed with hope and excitement as Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general elections Alan Kyerematen toured the city during his campaign.

Alan Kyerematen, leader and founder of the Movement for Change engaged with various stakeholders including the media, students at Koforidua Technical University, the clergy, Islamic leaders, and Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III.

He said Ghana needs transformation now, and the people can bring about this change by electing the right leader.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowds, Kyerematen echoed the widespread call for change. "The 32 years given to the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress should have been enough to place us in a better position than we are now," he stated, highlighting the severe economic crisis he described as the worst in the nation's history.

This dire situation, he argued, demands an urgent and revolutionary approach.

Kyerematen criticised the "winner takes all" political system, which he believes has left millions of Ghanaians and entire regions neglected. "Constant restarts have robbed Ghanaians of consistent progress and sustainable development. What we need is a practical, long-term national development plan spanning the next 30 years," he said, adding that the current eight-year election cycle has bred arrogance and apathy in leadership.

Joining Kyerematen on his campaign were leaders of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, including Dr. Abu Sakara and Odike. The Alliance, established with the support of diverse parties and interest groups, shares a vision for a national unity government prioritizing national development over political interests.

While each member retains their independence, Kyerematen represents this formidable group as their candidate for the 2024 general election.

As the election draws near, the momentum of Kyerematen's campaign continues to grow, fueled by the increasing desire for a viable alternative to the NPP and NDC. To those questioning his popularity and prospects, Kyerematen confidently declared, "I will be in the top 2 in the 2024 presidential election."

He challenged the notion that the NPP and NDC hold unassailable majorities, pointing out that Ghana's registered voters number around 17 million, far surpassing the card-bearing members of either party.

"Of these 17 million, about 9 million are youth between the ages of 18-35. These young people have the power to shape Ghana's future, and they are the people we want to serve," he emphasized.

Kyerematen also addressed the alarming depreciation of the Cedi. "The strength of the Cedi depends on demand and supply. Our solution needs to be twofold: reduce demand for the dollar by decreasing our dependency on imports through local production and import substitution, and boost exports to increase foreign exchange inflows. As president, I will lead a national export strategy to generate $25 billion by 2030."

Citing his extensive experience with initiatives like the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) and One District One Factory (1D1F), Kyerematen demonstrated his vision and competence to lead Ghana's industrial revolution. He concluded by noting that restoring confidence in the economy is crucial to stabilizing the Cedi. "Choosing a good leader will restore confidence in the economy and help stabilize the Cedi," he asserted.