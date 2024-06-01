ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s 5G deal a ploy by government to break MTN’s monopoly — Dafeamekpor

Headlines Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has slammed government over the launched of a 5G shared network deal.

The lawmaker believes the deal is an attempt by the government to break the monopoly of Ghana’s largest network operator, MTN Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, June 1, Dafeamekpor announced his intention to challenge the validity of the contract to Next-Gen Infraco—a company registered less than a week prior to the deal’s approval.

“It is a deliberate creation to break MTN monopoly, the government cannot do this, let the private entities compete among themselves.

“I am going to challenge the validity of the deal at the Supreme Court. You can’t break a monopoly by creating a monopoly, you are depriving other companies from participating in the economic environment.

“This is a company that is merely on paper, this is an empty company, it is incapable of delivering on this mandate. It must be subjected to our procurement laws,” he said.

Background of the 5G shared network deal:
NGIC is a new shared infrastructure company co-promoted by the Government of Ghana, Ascend Digital, and K-NET with support from leading technology providers including Nokia, Radisys and Tech Mahindra.

The deal establishes NGIC as the sole wholesale 5G licensee in Ghana tasked with delivering affordable high-speed 5G and 4G mobile broadband services across the country.

It aims to provide a neutral hosting platform for all mobile network operators in Ghana.

NGIC plans to deploy over 4,400 sites within the next four years with the goal of reaching many customers and ensuring universal access to broadband connectivity by 2030.

The increased rollout of 4G and 5G sites by NGIC is expected to significantly boost internet and mobile data usage in Ghana.

It will reduce costs for telecom companies and make connectivity more affordable and accessible for consumers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to 1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to $1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Dame has been a 'wicked team player' in Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta's plan to jail...

2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Ghana’s 5G deal a ploy by government to break MTN’s monopoly — Dafeamekpor

18 hours ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

18 hours ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

19 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

19 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

19 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

21 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

21 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

Just in....
body-container-line