ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Charles Bissue’s case assigned to new judge

  Fri, 31 May 2024
Headlines Charles Bissues case assigned to new judge
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The legal proceedings involving Mr Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), have been reassigned to a new judge and postponed to July 2, 2024.

The case pertains to Charles Bissue's application for certiorari, seeking to nullify an alleged arrest warrant and a wanted notice issued against him.

On June 13, 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Charles Bissue wanted, following his non-compliance with an invitation to answer questions related to an ongoing corruption investigation within the now-dissolved IMCIM.

In response to the investigation led by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM, Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him.

According to a Facebook post by the OSP on Thursday, May 30, a 'YouTube' video recording submitted by Charles Bissue is slated to be played in court, potentially followed by a cross-examination of Bissue's lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour.

“Of contention currently is an assertion on oath by lawyer for Charles Bissue that the OSP unlawfully obtained an arrest warrant, prompting the court to restrain the OSP from arresting Bissue for ten (10) days. The OSP refutes the existence of such a warrant and demands evidence from Bissue and his legal team.”

Read below the Facebook post by the OSP (Civil)Case Update: Charles Bissue v. Office of the Special Prosecutor & Kaneshie District Court

The case has now been assigned to a new judge and adjourned to 2 July 2024 for a 'YouTube' video recording filed by Charles Bissue to be played in court and possibly a cross-examination of the lawyer for Charles Bissue, Nana Agyei Baffour.

This case involves an application for certiorari by Charles Bissue to annul an alleged arrest warrant and a wanted notice issued against him.

Of contention currently is an assertion on oath by lawyer for Charles Bissue that the OSP unlawfully obtained an arrest warrant, prompting the court to restrain the OSP from arresting Bissue for ten (10) days. The OSP refutes the existence of such a warrant and demands evidence from Bissue and his legal team.

The pending step in the case is playing of the video recording and cross-examination of Charles Bissue’s lawyer.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Stop the political hypocrisy and support gov't to grow country's economy— Majority Leader urges Minority Stop the political hypocrisy and support gov't to grow country's economy — Major...

1 hour ago

Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial Trump found guilty on all counts in ‘hush money’ trial

1 hour ago

African rating agency long overdue – Dr Amin Adam African rating agency long overdue – Dr Amin Adam

1 hour ago

Charles Bissues case assigned to new judge Charles Bissue’s case assigned to new judge

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa files fresh application to strike out charges Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa files fresh application to strike out charges

1 hour ago

Group want SSNIT Boss Osafo-Maafo sacked over hotels sale saga Group want SSNIT Boss Osafo-Maafo sacked over hotels sale saga

1 hour ago

ER: Police intensify investigations into murder of two persons at Maame Krobo E/R: Police intensify investigations into murder of two persons at Maame Krobo

3 hours ago

GFL demands withdrawal of Labour Union representatives from SSNIT Board GFL demands withdrawal of Labour Union representatives from SSNIT Board

8 hours ago

'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't to place all road projects on budget' — Bawumia 'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't t...

8 hours ago

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians 'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movem...

Just in....
body-container-line