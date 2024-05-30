GES trains Guidance and Counseling Coordinators in SHSs to properly deal with students with special needs

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has organized a workshop to train school-based Guidance and Counseling Coordinators on how to effectively support students with special needs.

Held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at GNAT Hall, the workshop aimed to equip senior high school coordinators with the necessary knowledge and skills to assist students. The training covered the qualities of a counselor and provided practical techniques to address the everyday challenges faced by students.

The event featured presentations from leading figures in the guidance and counseling sector of GES.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Mrs Faustina Anyamesem Poku, Head of the Guidance and Counseling Unit in the Ashanti Region, emphasized the importance of students and parents embracing counseling. She noted that many students might avoid seeking help from counselors, leading to uninformed decisions during difficult times.

Mrs. Poku highlighted that guidance and counseling help educational institutions foster well-motivated students who take responsibility for their learning and set personal goals for achievement.

Dr. Kwame Amankra Appiah, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, praised the Guidance and Counseling Unit for organizing the workshop. He described guidance and counseling as a lifelong process that addresses various student needs, including career development, social, emotional, religious, and psychological support.

Dr. Appiah stated that effective counseling builds confidence, empowers individuals, and raises awareness of new career possibilities and opportunities, promoting a balance between life and work.