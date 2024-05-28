ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Joe Ghartey, Charles Bissue solicit support for victims of Essikado fire incident

By Melvin Tarlue || Contributor
Social News Joe Ghartey, Charles Bissue solicit support for victims of Essikado fire incident
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

In response to the tragic incident at Ngersia, Member of Parliament Hon. Joe Ghartey and Parliamentary Candidate Charles Bissue for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency have successfully raised funds to support the victims of the Essikado premix fuel explosion.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, they led representatives from the STL Amandi Foundation to present a donation of GHC 50,000 to the Chief of Ngersia, Nana Dokoa Agyeman III, at Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The Chief, speaking on behalf of the affected families, expressed deep gratitude to both gentlemen for their significant contributions since the incident.

noted, for instance, that Charles Bissue had arranged for ambulances to transport three of the victims to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Tragically, three of the victims have passed away since the explosion.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr. Ahmed Gedel Fulani Community needs actual development and not rhetoric — Samira Bawumia told

2 hours ago

Mahama December Poll: Mahama vows to scrap e-levy and ease tax burden if elected

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign now to save your reputation – Ansa-Asare to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign now to save your reputation – Ansa-Asare to Godfred Dame

3 hours ago

Tensions brews in Awutu Senya West as NDC supporters vandalise NPP's Eugene Arhin posters, billboards Tensions brews in Awutu Senya West as NDC supporters vandalise NPP's Eugene Arhi...

3 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson, other media personalities during 2015 dumsor protest Yvonne Nelson’s 2015 dumsor demonstration had ‘hostile’ reaction under Mahama bu...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendis residence – Nana B Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendi’s residence – Nana ...

3 hours ago

Lil Win car kills three-year-old boy at Amakom Lil Win car kills three-year-old boy at Amakom

3 hours ago

Anlo Traditional Council driver busted for cocoa smugglingto Togo Anlo Traditional Council driver busted for cocoa smuggling to Togo

3 hours ago

Economic crisis: Why is Akufo-Addo left off the hook unlike Mahama – Spares parts PRO Economic crisis: Why is Akufo-Addo left off the hook unlike Mahama – Spares part...

4 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Voting for NDC again scary, worse decision — Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line