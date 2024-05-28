Joe Ghartey, Charles Bissue solicit support for victims of Essikado fire incident

In response to the tragic incident at Ngersia, Member of Parliament Hon. Joe Ghartey and Parliamentary Candidate Charles Bissue for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency have successfully raised funds to support the victims of the Essikado premix fuel explosion.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, they led representatives from the STL Amandi Foundation to present a donation of GHC 50,000 to the Chief of Ngersia, Nana Dokoa Agyeman III, at Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The Chief, speaking on behalf of the affected families, expressed deep gratitude to both gentlemen for their significant contributions since the incident.

noted, for instance, that Charles Bissue had arranged for ambulances to transport three of the victims to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Tragically, three of the victims have passed away since the explosion.