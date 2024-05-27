ModernGhana logo
NPP Communication Officers demand explanation for auction of gov't vehicles

  Mon, 27 May 2024
NPP Communication Officers demand explanation for auction of gov't vehicles
The Constituency Communication Officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region are demanding explanation from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC), over alleged auction of some government vehicles allocated to the region.

They said until the RCC explained the circumstances leading to the auction of the vehicles comprising of tipper trucks, earth moving machines, pay loaders and road rollers, the Council would be considered as not being in any position to work for the party in the region.

Addressing a news conference held at Abesim, near Sunyani, the Communication Officers regretted the BRCC's alleged failure to pass through the appropriate or laid down auction procedures too.

Mr Abubakari Yakubu, popularly known in the political space as “Baba Amando,” the Sunyani East Constituency Communication Officer of the NPP and spokesman, regretted that the party had no knowledge about auction vehicles.

“Before then, the trucks were working so well and benefiting even some Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, however, these vehicles were grounded and left under the mercy of the weather in a in bizarre manner,” he stated.

Flanked by other communication officers of the party, Mr Yakubu said they expected public explanation from the BRCC not only the auction, but those behind the auction of the vehicles in order not to make the government unpopular in the region.

He said the communication officers did not understand why the vehicles should be auctioned when its flagbearer Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was preaching about the protection of national assets.

GNA

