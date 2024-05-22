Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has urged political parties to publish their daily voter registration numbers from all registration centers.

This, the election management body said, will help increase transparency in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a press statement dated May 21, the EC responded to allegations by a group called Election Watch Ghana, who accused the Commission of secretly registering voters using stolen biometric voter kits.

The Commission through its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and unfounded".

The EC challenged the Election Watch Ghana “to provide information on locations where they believe this illegal registration is going on."

To further assure transparency, the EC urged "Political Parties who are key stakeholders in the electoral process, to publish their collated daily registration figures from all gazetted Registration Centres and inform the public if the figures published by the Commission do not reflect the number of voters registered at the gazetted Registration Centres, where their Agents are stationed."

It said publishing the party-collated figures would enable them "to cross-check their individual records with the Commission's End-of-Day Report on a daily basis."

They are optimistic that with party agents present nationwide and given daily reports, "no entity, including the Commission can add or take away from the figures recorded daily at all Registration Centres."