ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

Headlines Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has urged political parties to publish their daily voter registration numbers from all registration centers.

This, the election management body said, will help increase transparency in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a press statement dated May 21, the EC responded to allegations by a group called Election Watch Ghana, who accused the Commission of secretly registering voters using stolen biometric voter kits.

The Commission through its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and unfounded".

The EC challenged the Election Watch Ghana “to provide information on locations where they believe this illegal registration is going on."

To further assure transparency, the EC urged "Political Parties who are key stakeholders in the electoral process, to publish their collated daily registration figures from all gazetted Registration Centres and inform the public if the figures published by the Commission do not reflect the number of voters registered at the gazetted Registration Centres, where their Agents are stationed."

It said publishing the party-collated figures would enable them "to cross-check their individual records with the Commission's End-of-Day Report on a daily basis."

They are optimistic that with party agents present nationwide and given daily reports, "no entity, including the Commission can add or take away from the figures recorded daily at all Registration Centres."

5222024104044-23041q5dcw-img4861.jpeg

5222024104045-txobsfer5l-img4862.jpeg

5222024104045-8dt2wkivvq-img4864.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

1 hour ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa Allegations of secret registration with stolen BVRs baseless, unfounded — EC

2 hours ago

Limited voters registration: It's disgraceful to fail simple 1+1 calculations; be careful not to repeat 2020's mistake —Nana Akomea to EC Limited voters registration: It's disgraceful to fail simple 1+1 calculations; b...

2 hours ago

Tension at Kejetia as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their shops to seize smuggled goods Tension at Kejetia as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their s...

2 hours ago

Ato Forson to file motion to demand inquiry into security services recruitment since 2017 Ato Forson to file motion to demand inquiry into security services recruitment s...

2 hours ago

Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC

2 hours ago

Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitment into security agencies Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitme...

2 hours ago

Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga

2 hours ago

Ill revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama I’ll revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama

2 hours ago

Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC

Just in....
body-container-line